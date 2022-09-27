Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) not expected to have long-term injury after encouraging test results

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown battled through an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources informed of the situation.

Pelissero added that the Lions would be cautious with the stud wideout, but if he misses time, it shouldn't be anything long-term.

St. Brown has been a shining star for Detroit. The former 4th-round pick has generated 23 catches for 253 yards and three TDs in 2022. Sunday, he earned six catches for 73 yards. The game ended St. Brown's streak of games with eight-plus catches dating back to last season, tied for the longest in NFL history (Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown).