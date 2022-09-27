Around the NFL

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) not expected to have long-term injury after encouraging test results

Published: Sep 27, 2022 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown battled through an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources informed of the situation.

Pelissero added that the Lions would be cautious with the stud wideout, but if he misses time, it shouldn't be anything long-term.

St. Brown has been a shining star for Detroit. The former 4th-round pick has generated 23 catches for 253 yards and three TDs in 2022. Sunday, he earned six catches for 73 yards. The game ended St. Brown's streak of games with eight-plus catches dating back to last season, tied for the longest in NFL history (Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown).

The injury held him out a spell in Sunday's loss, but he was able to finish the game after getting taped up. If Brown is unable to play Sunday against Seattle, it would be a big blow to Detroit's potent offense, which is likely already to be without running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder).

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy on backup QB Cooper Rush leading Cowboys to back-to-back wins: 'He doesn't get rattled'

The Cowboys have won two straight games with QB Cooper Rush, who has helped keep the team afloat in the early portion of the 2022 season following Dak Precott's thumb injury.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Kenny Golladay, who is the subject of trade rumors in New York, dropped a big third-down pass in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Cowboys.

news

Giants O-line takes blame for rough night vs. Cowboys: 'This loss is on us up front'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress all night in New York's first loss of the season, and his offensive line took the blame for the defeat following the game.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb atones for drop with game-changing one-handed TD catch

Up until his catch-of-the-year candidate, CeeDee Lamb's night had been lamented by early drops, but his 1-yard grab changed all that and propelled the Cowboys to a 23-16 win over the Giants on "Monday Night Football."

news

Demarcus Lawrence leads Cowboys with three-sack night: 'Energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it'

Two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence matched his career high with three sacks to key an overwhelming Dallas pass rush that battered New York quarterback Daniel Jones in the Cowboys' 23-16 victory.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley clarifies choice on Justin Herbert playing all of blowout loss: 'It was my decision to keep him out there'

Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley changed his stance a bit Monday, stating it was his decision to keep QB Justin Herbert in for the duration of a 38-10 loss on Sunday -- and he it's a decision he does not regret.

news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) set to make NFL debut on Monday night

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially active and will play in his first career game when Big Blue faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

news

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) active for Monday night vs. Giants

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) is active for Monday night's game versus the Giants.

news

Bills OC Ken Dorsey on end-of-game outburst after loss to Dolphins: 'That's something I'm definitely going to learn from'

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke to reporters on Monday about his outburst in the booth that went viral following Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE