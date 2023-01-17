NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING NEWS
- Al Holcomb, Carolina's interim defensive coordinator in 2022, is being interview for the Falcons DC job today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Dezmon Patmon (practice squad)
- DT Cortez Broughton (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Tanner Gentry (practice squad)
- LB Joe Giles-Harris (practice squad)
COACHING NEWS
- Jim Schwartz is being hired as the new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Thomas Brown, current Rams assistant head coach, has completed an interview for the Texans head coaching job.
- Ejiro Evero, the Broncos defensive coordinator, has completed an interview for the Texans head coaching job.
INJURIES
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) will practice return to practice this week, per head coach Andy Reid.
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) won’t practice today, per Ried.
- TE Jody Fortson (elbow) will return to practice this week, per Reid.
OTHER NEWS
- The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse in Jacksonville.
SIGNINGS
- WR Keelan Doss is one of 12 players signed to reserve/future contracts.
INJURIES
- WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice estimation.
- LB Landon Collins (ankle) limited
- LB Azeez Ojulari (quad) limited
- CB Fabian Moreau (hip) limited
- CB Adoree’ Jackson (back) limited
- S Julian Love (hamstring) limited
- S Jason Pinnock (Abdomen) full
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts is "feeling good" ahead of the Eagles Divisional Round matchup versus the Giants, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts suffered a right shoulder injury during Philadelphia's Week 15 win over Chicago. The injury kept Hurts out for two games, including the team's last matchup versus the Cowboys. However, Hurts was able to come back for the Eagles final regular-season game against the Giants. Hurts is also even feeling better than he did for that game, Sirianni added.
SIGNINGS
- WR Anthony Miller has signed a one-year contract, the team announced.
INJURIES
- WR Russell Gage remained overnight at a local hospital after suffering a neck injury and a concussion during the fourth quarter of his team's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bucs announced Tuesday morning. Gage tweeted Tuesday that he is "doing great and is in great spirits."
SIGNINGS
- RB Patrick Laird was among 12 players signed to reserve/futures contracts.
GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS
- Titans interim general manager Ryan Cowden, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, and the Bears director of player personnel Ian Cunningham will get second interviews for the team's general manager position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
COACHING NEWS
- Pat Shurmur is interviewing for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.