Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

Published: Jan 17, 2023 at 01:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Al Holcomb, Carolina's interim defensive coordinator in 2022, is being interview for the Falcons DC job today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 13-3-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Jim Schwartz is being hired as the new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Thomas Brown, current Rams assistant head coach, has completed an interview for the Texans head coaching job.
  • Ejiro Evero, the Broncos defensive coordinator, has completed an interview for the Texans head coaching job.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) will practice return to practice this week, per head coach Andy Reid.
  • WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) won’t practice today, per Ried.
  • TE Jody Fortson (elbow) will return to practice this week, per Reid.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-7-0

OTHER NEWS

  • The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse in Jacksonville.


SIGNINGS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jalen Hurts is "feeling good" ahead of the Eagles Divisional Round matchup versus the Giants, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts suffered a right shoulder injury during Philadelphia's Week 15 win over Chicago. The injury kept Hurts out for two games, including the team's last matchup versus the Cowboys. However, Hurts was able to come back for the Eagles final regular-season game against the Giants. Hurts is also even feeling better than he did for that game, Sirianni added.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 9-8-0

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-9-0

INJURIES

  • WR Russell Gage remained overnight at a local hospital after suffering a neck injury and a concussion during the fourth quarter of his team's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bucs announced Tuesday morning. Gage tweeted Tuesday that he is "doing great and is in great spirits."


SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

  • Titans interim general manager Ryan Cowden, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, and the Bears director of player personnel Ian Cunningham will get second interviews for the team's general manager position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

COACHING NEWS

  • Pat Shurmur is interviewing for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations on his future in Green Bay just yet, but said both sides are taking their time with in regards to what the 2023 season holds.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that Tampa Bay needed to enter a rebuild following its blowout loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

news

NFC East becomes first division since 1997 to have three teams make Divisional Round

With the Eagles sporting the No. 1 seed, the Giants besting the Vikings and the Cowboys blasting the Buccaneers, the NFC East will have three teams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs.

news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys defense was all over Brady, Bucs 'as soon as we got off the bus'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says the team was all over Tampa Bay as soon as they got off the bus.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after five-touchdown performance: 'I knew what this game meant'

Dogged by whispers and doubts after throwing 11 interceptions and fumbling four times in his last seven games, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an all-time outing against Tampa Bay, scoring all five of Dallas' TDs and amassing 329 total yards.

news

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses record four PATs in Dallas wild-card win

Brett Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers, becoming the first kicker to miss four PATs in a regular-season or postseason game since the statistic was first tracked for individual players in 1932, per Elias Sports Bureau.

news

NFL Divisional Round schedule set: Eagles host Giants; Cowboys at 49ers on Sunday night

Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books, and the NFL Divisional Round is up next. See which teams will be competing this weekend for a trip to the conference championships.

news

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE