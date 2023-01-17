Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage immobilized, carted off late in Monday night's game

Published: Jan 16, 2023 at 11:21 PM
Grant Gordon

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was immobilized and carted off the field after suffering an apparent upper-body injury with 2:55 remaining in Monday's wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

On a second-down incompletion, Gage was hit around his neck and jaw area. He remained on the field but could be seen moving his leg.

Players from the Buccaneers and Cowboys gathered around as Gage was attended to. He was placed on a backboard and then placed on a cart.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

