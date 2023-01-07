Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Giants

Published: Jan 07, 2023 at 04:31 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Philadelphia Eagles will have their QB1 back with the No. 1 seed on the line.

Jalen Hurts is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the clubs' previous two contests with a right shoulder strain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on NFL GameDay Kickoff.

Garafolo added that Hurts, who was limited in practice all week, threw the ball extremely well and is not believed to be at risk of reinjury.

Philadelphia went 0-2 in its games without Hurts after dropping only one contest through its first 14.

The superstar quarterback has enjoyed a breakout season that had him firmly in the MVP mix at the time he went down. He has thrown for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding another 747 yards and 13 scores with his feet.

Although backup Gardner Minshew was serviceable in his two relief starts, completing 42 of 72 passes for 629 yards, three TDs and three INTs (plus a rushing touchdown), Hurts retaking the field provides a much-needed jolt for a team that's been in a holding pattern since Week 15.

This will be the third consecutive week that the Eagles can capture both the NFC East and the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win. A Philly loss against New York, coupled with a Dallas win over Washington, would cede control of the division to the Cowboys despite the Eagles operating from the pole position for essentially all of 2022.

A defeat would also allow the 49ers to wrest away homefield advantage with a win over the Cardinals -- or allow the rival Cowboys to add the No. 1 seed to their division title with a victory should the Niners fall, as well.

Beyond those massive implications, Hurts' impending return also allows the offense to get in sync ahead of what the Eagles hope is a deep postseason run. Hurts would've been dealing with at least a month of rust heading into playoff football had he sat out another week.

Instead, the Eagles hope to build a big, quick lead, which will help Hurts get reacclimated but also give them the option of reinserting Minshew with the game in hand to protect their franchise QB. The chance to do this is made more likely by the fact that the Giants plan to rest key starters such as quarterback Daniel Jones, Garafolo reported, per sources.

It also can't hurt that Philadelphia activated safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of the regular-season finale.

They'll all have a chance to get their legs back under them when the Eagles and Giants kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE