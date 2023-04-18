NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- Georgia DT Jalen Carter is scheduled for a Top 30 visit with the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Lions today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks is visiting Jacksonville today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is visiting the Giants on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
- Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr. is visiting New York tonight and Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
- Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr. is visiting Philadelphia today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks is visiting San Francisco on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.