Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 7

Published: Sep 07, 2023 at 09:50 AM Updated: Sep 07, 2023 at 11:28 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. The OL "feels really good" and is "very optimistic" he can play against the Giants on Sunday, McCarthy said, adding that Smith will play if he practices with the team on Saturday.
  • DE Sam Williams (turf toe) won't practice, per McCarthy.
  • S Donovan Wilson (calf) won't practice, per McCarthy.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • TE Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, will be put through a workout Thursday morning to test his knee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said on Good Morning Football that Kelce will be a game-time decision for the Kickoff Game against Detroit.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 0-0-0

SIGNINGS

  • S Josh Metellus and the Vikings have agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $13 million with $6 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the two sides agreed to a deal.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 0-0-0

INJURIES

  • DT Calijah Kancey returned to practice for this first time since suffering a calf strain in July.

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons congratulates Nick Bosa on massive extension, maintains focus is on winning Super Bowl

﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s extension reset the market for the NFL's elite defenders, pushing the financial mountaintop to a new peak of $34 million per year. Likely aware his time to cash in is coming, Micah Parsons was quick to congratulate Bosa.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham 'excited' to return to NFL field after year off: 'Feels like a reset for me'

This weekend, Odell Beckham will return to an NFL field, this time in Baltimore as a member of the Ravens. It's like the first day of school all over again for the 30-year-old.
news

Commanders' Josh Harris gives positive feedback on Ron Rivera, admits job comes down to results

A pivotal season begins this weekend when the Commanders host the Cardinals. Could it be the last first game for Ron Rivera as Washington's head coach?
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Joe Burrow has healed from his calf strain and told reporters he's ready to play in the Bengals' season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Week 1 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) questionable to play Thursday vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against the Detroit Lions.
news

Niners edge Nick Bosa agrees to terms on record 5-year, $170M extension

Nick Bosa, the reigning Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals in Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon remains mum on starting QB: 'Players know the plan'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon still isn't letting the public know if Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will be his team's Week 1 starting quarterback on Sunday against the Commanders.
news

Chiefs DT Chris Jones opens up on holdout: 'All I'm doing is asking for a raise'

Chris Jones' holdout continues one day before the Chiefs open the season against the Lions. Still, the star defensive tackle joined teammates at a charity event Wednesday.