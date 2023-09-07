NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. The OL "feels really good" and is "very optimistic" he can play against the Giants on Sunday, McCarthy said, adding that Smith will play if he practices with the team on Saturday.
- DE Sam Williams (turf toe) won't practice, per McCarthy.
- S Donovan Wilson (calf) won't practice, per McCarthy.
INJURIES
- LB Shaquille Leonard has cleared concussion protocol, the team announced.
INJURIES
- TE Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, will be put through a workout Thursday morning to test his knee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said on Good Morning Football that Kelce will be a game-time decision for the Kickoff Game against Detroit.
SIGNINGS
- S Josh Metellus and the Vikings have agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $13 million with $6 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the two sides agreed to a deal.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (knee) will be limited at practice, per head coach Robert Saleh.
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) will be limited.
- OT Mekhi Becton (knee) will be limited.
INJURIES
- DT Calijah Kancey returned to practice for this first time since suffering a calf strain in July.