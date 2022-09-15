NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) was not seen at open portion of practice Thursday.
- TE Zach Ertz (calf) participated in the open portion of practice.
- DE J.J. Watt (calf) participated in the open portion of practice.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Gallup (knee) will be in pads and participating in 7-on-7 drills in Thursday's practice, coach Mike McCarthy said.
INJURIES
- CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) is a game-time decision for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB David Anenih from Titans' practice squad
INJURIES
- LB T.J. Watt (pec) placed on injured reserve, which will rule him out for a minimum of four games.
SIGNINGS
- LB Gerri Green (practice squad)