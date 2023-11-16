News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

Published: Nov 16, 2023 at 02:07 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-8-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 3-7-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder next week in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will be performing the surgery on Watson, who is expected to make a full recovery, per Rapoport.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 3-6-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) to take part in individual drills today, HC Matt LaFleur told reporters. 
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-6-0

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 2-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kendrick Bourne (knee) had successful surgery on his torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, per Pelissero.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 8-1-0

INJURIES

  • LB Nakobe Dean (foot) has been placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games. It's the second stint on IR this season for Dean, who was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain following Week 9.

