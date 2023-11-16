NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (thigh) was added to the injury report but was a full participant in today's practice.
- WR DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) full
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) DNP
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) limited
- OLB Brian Burns (concussion; full) is expected to play this week, DC Ejiro Evero announced.
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) limited
- CB C.J. Henderson (concussion) DNP
- S Xavier Woods (thigh) limited
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (right thumb) was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day.
- RB Khalil Herbert (ankle/shin) limited in practice for the second consecutive day. Herbert remains on injured reserve.
- RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle) limited
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee) DNP
- LB Jack Sanborn (ankle) full
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder next week in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will be performing the surgery on Watson, who is expected to make a full recovery, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) to take part in individual drills today, HC Matt LaFleur told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- LB Zach VanValkenburg (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Kendrick Bourne (knee) had successful surgery on his torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- LB Nakobe Dean (foot) has been placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games. It's the second stint on IR this season for Dean, who was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain following Week 9.