Around the NFL

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

Published: Nov 16, 2023 at 05:14 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

New Orleans is adding a veteran pass-rushing presence, along with some Super Bowl experience.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Saints practice squad, per Thursday's league transaction wire.

Pierre-Paul visited with the Saints on Monday and is staying put in the Bayou, aiming to spark a so-far sub-par pass rush.

New Orleans has just 18 sacks in 2023.

Related Links

The 34-year-old was a 2010 first-round pick of the New York Giants who played eight seasons in New York, four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and last year with the Baltimore Ravens. Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl apiece with the Giants and Bucs.

In 2022, Pierre-Paul signed with the Ravens a couple games into the season and wound up starting 13, producing three sacks and 26 tackles.

Pierre-Paul figures to mesh with an already veteran-laden defense, but whether he can improve New Orleans' pass-rushing numbers remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray credits 'edge,' 'different energy' for strong 2023 debut

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray credited the pressure of his first game back since suffering an ACL injury as the motivation he needed to perform well in his 2023 debut.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen puts blame on himself for Ken Dorsey's firing

Josh Allen put the blame on himself and his turnover-prone ways for Buffalo having to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 
news

Leading NFL in passing yards doesn't 'mean much' to Commanders QB Sam Howell: 'We haven't won enough games'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who leads the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 11 action, says it "doesn't mean much" to him since the team hasn't "won enough games."
news

New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'

Former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrived to meet his new squad, the Raiders, on Wednesday and admitted his release from New England didn't sit well with him. 
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday he'll defer to Aaron Rodgers when the time comes to make a final decision on his return status from a torn Achilles.
news

Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown

Frank Reich announced he's resuming offensive play-calling duties starting this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers head coach said the move is not a reflection of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.