Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The 34-year-old was a 2010 first-round pick of the New York Giants who played eight seasons in New York, four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and last year with the Baltimore Ravens. Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl apiece with the Giants and Bucs.

In 2022, Pierre-Paul signed with the Ravens a couple games into the season and wound up starting 13, producing three sacks and 26 tackles.