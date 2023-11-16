Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

New Orleans is adding a veteran pass-rushing presence, along with some Super Bowl experience.
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Saints practice squad, per Thursday's league transaction wire.
Pierre-Paul visited with the Saints on Monday and is staying put in the Bayou, aiming to spark a so-far sub-par pass rush.
New Orleans has just 18 sacks in 2023.
The 34-year-old was a 2010 first-round pick of the New York Giants who played eight seasons in New York, four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and last year with the Baltimore Ravens. Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl apiece with the Giants and Bucs.
In 2022, Pierre-Paul signed with the Ravens a couple games into the season and wound up starting 13, producing three sacks and 26 tackles.
Pierre-Paul figures to mesh with an already veteran-laden defense, but whether he can improve New Orleans' pass-rushing numbers remains to be seen.