NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 28

INJURIES
- CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, NFL Network's Sherree Burruss and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Humphrey is officially active for Sunday's game.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Bills interviewed former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell for their vacant DC job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
- The Bears will interview Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for the same job in Chicago, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Jared Goff and the Lions are expected to have contract extension talks in the offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- G Joe Thuney received varying opinions for his pectoral injury, and some experts believe it’s torn, while others believe it’s a strain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Surgery is being considered, and if the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl, Thuney isn’t ruled out, but he’s considered a long shot, Rapoport added.
- LB Willie Gay (neck) is trending toward not being able to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source. Gay is officially inactive for Sunday's game.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Steelers are interviewing former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.