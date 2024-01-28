News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 28

Published: Jan 28, 2024 at 01:20 PM Updated: Jan 28, 2024 at 01:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

INJURIES

  • CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, NFL Network's Sherree Burruss and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Humphrey is officially active for Sunday's game.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Bills interviewed former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell for their vacant DC job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Bears will interview Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for the same job in Chicago, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 12-5-0

OTHER NEWS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • G Joe Thuney received varying opinions for his pectoral injury, and some experts believe it’s torn, while others believe it’s a strain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Surgery is being considered, and if the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl, Thuney isn’t ruled out, but he’s considered a long shot, Rapoport added.
  • LB Willie Gay (neck) is trending toward not being able to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source. Gay is officially inactive for Sunday's game.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Steelers are interviewing former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

