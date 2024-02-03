NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
FINES
- WR Zay Flowers was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
- DT Travis Jones was fined $6,700 for a hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.
COACHING NEWS
- Kliff Kingsbury has taken himself out of consideration for the Las Vegas OC position after contract talks fell apart, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.
COACHING NEWS
- The Buccaneers officially announced that they have agreed to terms with Liam Coen to be their next offensive coordinator. It was reported on Friday that they were working on a deal to hire Coen.