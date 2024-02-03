 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 3

Published: Feb 03, 2024 at 04:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

FINES

  • WR ﻿﻿Zay Flowers﻿﻿ was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
  • DT ﻿﻿Travis Jones﻿﻿ was fined $6,700 for a hit on quarterback ﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 8-9-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Kliff Kingsbury has taken himself out of consideration for the Las Vegas OC position after contract talks fell apart, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Buccaneers officially announced that they have agreed to terms with Liam Coen to be their next offensive coordinator. It was reported on Friday that they were working on a deal to hire Coen.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.