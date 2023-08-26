NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Jake Luton was one of 11 players waived by the Panthers ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get to a 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Dan Arnold is being released by the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
- TE Tyree Jackson is being waived by the Eagles, Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- RB Josh Jacobs and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract worth up to $12 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Jacobs can earn another $200,000 in incentives, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
