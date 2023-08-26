Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 26

Aug 26, 2023
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

ROSTER CUTS

  •  QB Jake Luton was one of 11 players waived by the Panthers ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get to a 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

ROSTER CUTS

  •  TE Dan Arnold is being released by the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
  •  TE Tyree Jackson is being waived by the Eagles, Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

  • RB Josh Jacobs and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract worth up to $12 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Jacobs can earn another $200,000 in incentives, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

