NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Corey Clement is being released from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
FIRINGS
- The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per a source. The team since announced the news.
FIRINGS
- The Giants have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, head coach Brian Daboll announced. McGaughey had spent six seasons with the Giants.
- The Giants have fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, Daboll announced. He had spent two years in the position.
COACHING NEWS
- Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that he expects to retain both defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, though conversations are ongoing. Both are in their second season with the team.
COACHING NEWS
- Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters he is not anticipating making any significant staff changes this offseason.
INJURIES
- OLB T.J. Watt, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Saturday's win, could play in two weeks with a knee brace in the best-case scenario for the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. This means the Steelers would need to win at least one playoff game for Watt to return to the field this season.
FIRINGS
- The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.
HIRINGS
- The Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers and former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the news.
INTERVIEWS
- The Commanders have requested to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position, Pelissero reported.
- The Commanders have requested to interview Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook for their head of football operations position, Pelissero reported
- The Commanders have requested to interview Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, Rapoport reported.