News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

Published: Jan 08, 2024 at 09:59 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 4-13-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Corey Clement is being released from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-15-0

FIRINGS

  • The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per a source. The team since announced the news.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

FIRINGS

  • The Giants have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, head coach Brian Daboll announced. McGaughey had spent six seasons with the Giants.
  • The Giants have fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, Daboll announced. He had spent two years in the position.


COACHING NEWS

  • Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that he expects to retain both defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, though conversations are ongoing. Both are in their second season with the team.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters he is not anticipating making any significant staff changes this offseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • OLB T.J. Watt, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Saturday's win, could play in two weeks with a knee brace in the best-case scenario for the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. This means the Steelers would need to win at least one playoff game for Watt to return to the field this season.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

FIRINGS

  • The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.


HIRINGS

  • The Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers and former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the news.


INTERVIEWS

  • The Commanders have requested to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position, Pelissero reported.
  • The Commanders have requested to interview Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook for their head of football operations position, Pelissero reported
  • The Commanders have requested to interview Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) inactive vs. Falcons; TE Juwan Johnson (chest) to play

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) game-time decision against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Meanwhile, tight end Juwan Johnson (chest) is expected to play in the regular-season finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, while Kansas City's cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, is a game-time decision due to a calf injury. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.