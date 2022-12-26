NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Segun Olubi
INJURIES
- DT James Lynch will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport adds that the plan is to rehab the injury with the hope of he can return for the playoffs.
INJURIES
- RT Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that will take him our for the remainder of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Johnson's status is to be determined after Week 18, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- RB Leonard Fournette on Monday tweeted out that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc injury and can barely push off his foot. Fournette has since deleted the tweet.
- OT Josh Wells suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday's win over Arizona and is out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB De’Jon Harris (practice squad)