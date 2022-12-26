Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 26

Published: Dec 26, 2022 at 10:48 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-9-1

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 12-3-0

INJURIES

  • DT James Lynch will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport adds that the plan is to rehab the injury with the hope of he can return for the playoffs. 
New England Patriots
2022 · 7-8-0

FINES

  • QB Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Saturday, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-2-0

INJURIES

  • RT Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that will take him our for the remainder of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Johnson's status is to be determined after Week 18, per Rapoport. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Leonard Fournette on Monday tweeted out that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc injury and can barely push off his foot. Fournette has since deleted the tweet.
  • OT Josh Wells suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday's win over Arizona and is out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-7-1

SIGNINGS

