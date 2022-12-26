Around the NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones could face fine for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

Published: Dec 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A controversial play has placed Mac Jones in the focus of the NFL.

The Patriots quarterback will be evaluated by the league for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. A suspension is not being considered, Rapoport added.

Jones' evaluation will be subject to the normal fine timetable followed by the NFL on a weekly basis, meaning a decision likely will not arrive until the end of the week.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter of a 10-point game between the Bengals and Patriots, when Bengals safety Vonn Bell appeared to force a Jones fumble. Linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up the live ball and sprinted in the opposite direction toward what would have been a decisive fumble-return touchdown. Jones chased him in vain before turning his head back and diving toward the legs of Apple, who was trailing Pratt as the linebacker neared the end zone.

Apple told reporters afterward he believed Jones made "a dirty play."

"He's done that before, I've seen it," Apple said.

The play was eventually ruled an incomplete pass, nullifying Pratt's return in what ultimately ended up being a 22-18 win for the Bengals.

This isn't the first time Jones has caused controversy with his on-field actions. During Jones' rookie season, the quarterback grabbed the leg of Brian Burns after the Panthers edge rusher strip-sacked Jones, aggravating Burns' ankle injury. In the aftermath, Burns denounced Jones' act and wished his fellow NFL defensive ends "happy hunting."

We'll wait to see if the NFL determines if Jones deserves a fine.

Related Content

news

Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start to first season in Denver

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared by doctors, to start Sunday vs. Seahawks

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been cleared by team doctors and will return to the starting lineup this Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson (abdomen) out for regular season; playoffs TBD

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury in Saturday's loss in Dallas that will knock him out of the final two games of the regular season, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive in Glendale set up a big bout in Week 17 with Carolina. A win would clinch the NFC South for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins' loss to Packers 'on me' after three INTs on Christmas Day

Tua Tagovailoa didn't start the Dolphins turnover party, but the quarterback couldn't stop the Christmas Day parade of picks that led to a 26-20 loss to the Packers.

news

Aaron Rodgers after fortuitous Week 16: A lot fell in our favor, but 'much left' for Packers playoff push

A month ago, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead, sitting at 4-8 following a prime-time loss to the Eagles. Since then, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have ripped off three straight victories, including a massive 26-20 win in Miami on Christmas Day.

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

The NFL announced Sunday the Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE