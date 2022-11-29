Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

The NFL's interception leader will miss time, but isn't expected to be sidelined for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

Pelissero added that it's a non-surgical injury, and there is no timetable as testing continues, but it's not expected to be season-ending for C.J.G.J.

Gardner-Johnson went down late in the first quarter Sunday night and looked in significant pain as he was carted to the locker room.

The safety joined Philly in late August after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson has been a key addition. Not only does he lead the NFL in interceptions (six), his versatility on the back end provides flexibility in coverage, and he's no slouch against the run.