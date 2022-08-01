NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is back in action.
The team announced on Monday that Horn was activated off the physically unable to perform list.
The 2021 first-round pick started training camp on the PUP list after dealing with soreness stemming from his surgically repaired foot.
Horn suffered the injury in Week 3 of the 2021 season, wiping out the rest of his rookie campaign. The corner participated in spring workouts before being placed on the PUP list to start training camp.
The club will likely bring Horn back slowly to ensure another setback doesn't occur.
Before the injury, the No. 8 overall pick looked like a legit shutdown corner. The hope is he can swiftly return to that level for a talented Panthers defense.
INJURIES
- S Micah Hyde (hip/glute) returned to practice on Monday in full pads. Hyde was considered day-to-day after sustaining the injury Friday.
- OT Jack Conklin (knee) was activated from the PUP list, the team announced. Conklin, who is now available to practice, underwent surgery for his torn patellar tendon on Dec. 6.
- TE Grant Calcaterra (hamstring) will not practice on Monday, per coach Nick Sirianni.
- WR Zach Pascal is dealing with a stomach issue and will not practice Monday, per Sirianni.
- C Ryan Jensen (knee) is still awaiting test results to determine the severity of his injury, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the fear is Jensen suffered a season-ending knee injury.
- TE Tommy Hudson (leg) has passed his physical and will be activated from the PUP list, the team announced.
ROSTER MOVES
- Signed WR Derrick Dillon.
- Waived WR Isaiah Weston.
