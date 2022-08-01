Around the NFL

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19 

Published: Aug 01, 2022 at 04:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

COVID-19 will force Pete Carroll out of action for at least a few days.

The Seahawks head coach tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. Carroll is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms while remaining at home, according to the team, and he will participate in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to return to the facility.

Carroll's positive test is the second prominent COVID-19 news to arrive Monday, with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also being sidelined for at least five days due to a positive test.

The 70-year-old Carroll is in the initial steps of his 13th season as Seahawks coach, a campaign seen by many as a turning point for the franchise following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson to Denver. Carroll's team is tasked with finding Wilson's replacement while attempting to return to contention after finishing 7-10 in 2021.

That effort will continue, even with Carroll temporarily unable to participate in person.

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

news

Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gives his initial thoughts on losing center Ryan Jensen and is expecting Robert Hainsey to earn the starting role.

news

Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

Poised to become the Packers No. 1 wide receiver following the departure of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard says the added pressure to perform has him highly motivated in 2022.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1

The Panthers announced Monday that second-year CB Jaycee Horn (foot) was activated from the PUP list. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry describes the early impact of newly acquired wideout DeVante Parker, and how it is taking pressure off everyone else on the offense.

news

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal-conduct policy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday.

news

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown to report to camp, play under franchise tag

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown will report to training camp Monday and play this season under the franchise tag, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Lions' Dan Campbell 'buying stock' in WR Josh Reynolds: 'I call him the praying mantis'

Lions head coach is bullish on Josh Reynolds this year, describing the wide receiver as a "praying mantis" and "spider of death" that could have a big year.

news

Ruling in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing expected on Monday

A ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to come on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon.

news

49ers, WR Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL community mourns passing of NBA legend Bill Russell

Universally recognized as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional sports history, NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday. The NFL community mourned the loss of a sports icon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW