Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19 

COVID-19 will force Pete Carroll out of action for at least a few days.

The Seahawks head coach tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. Carroll is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms while remaining at home, according to the team, and he will participate in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to return to the facility.

Carroll's positive test is the second prominent COVID-19 news to arrive Monday, with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also being sidelined for at least five days due to a positive test.

The 70-year-old Carroll is in the initial steps of his 13th season as Seahawks coach, a campaign seen by many as a turning point for the franchise following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson to Denver. Carroll's team is tasked with finding Wilson's replacement while attempting to return to contention after finishing 7-10 in 2021.