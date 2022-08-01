Rams WR Van Jefferson to undergo minor surgery Tuesday after tweaking knee

A lot has happened to Van Jefferson in the last year.

The receiver broke 50 receptions for the first time in his young NFL career. He won a Super Bowl -- and raced to the hospital immediately after the game to tend to his wife, Samaria, and welcome his second son into the world.

Add surgery to that list. Jefferson suffered "a little knee tweak" and will undergo minor surgery to address the ailment, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday.

The Rams expect Jefferson to return in a few weeks, McVay said, shortening Jefferson's preseason training availability but also putting him on track to potentially return for the start of the season. McVay described the pre-surgery feedback on Jefferson as "positive news" on Monday.

Thanks to the departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., Jefferson is in line for a larger role in his third season alongside Cooper Kupp and new addition Allen Robinson. He returns to an offense that largely looks familiar elsewhere -- most importantly, under center -- which should aid him in mentally preparing while sidelined.