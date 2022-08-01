Around the NFL

Rams WR Van Jefferson to undergo minor surgery Tuesday after tweaking knee

Published: Aug 01, 2022 at 07:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A lot has happened to Van Jefferson in the last year.

The receiver broke 50 receptions for the first time in his young NFL career. He won a Super Bowl -- and raced to the hospital immediately after the game to tend to his wife, Samaria, and welcome his second son into the world.

Add surgery to that list. Jefferson suffered "a little knee tweak" and will undergo minor surgery to address the ailment, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday.

The Rams expect Jefferson to return in a few weeks, McVay said, shortening Jefferson's preseason training availability but also putting him on track to potentially return for the start of the season. McVay described the pre-surgery feedback on Jefferson as "positive news" on Monday.

Thanks to the departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., Jefferson is in line for a larger role in his third season alongside Cooper Kupp and new addition Allen Robinson. He returns to an offense that largely looks familiar elsewhere -- most importantly, under center -- which should aid him in mentally preparing while sidelined.

Until he returns, it'll be about rest and recovery for Jefferson.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR James Washington suffers broken foot in practice, expected to miss 6-10 weeks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington fractured the fifth metatarsal on his right foot Monday following an awkward landing in practice. The team has announced he is expected to miss 6-10 weeks.

news

Steelers signing kicker Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with $12.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns from appendectomy; McCarthy's 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition

Is Joe Burrow's presence at Bengals practice signaling a quick recovery? Which Cowboys kicker is thriving in Mike McCarthy's situational game? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

news

Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gives his initial thoughts on losing center Ryan Jensen and is expecting Robert Hainsey to earn the starting role.

news

Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

Poised to become the Packers No. 1 wide receiver following the departure of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard says the added pressure to perform has him highly motivated in 2022.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1

The Panthers announced Monday that second-year CB Jaycee Horn (foot) was activated from the PUP list. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry describes the early impact of newly acquired wideout DeVante Parker, and how it is taking pressure off everyone else on the offense.

news

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal-conduct policy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday.

news

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown to report to camp, play under franchise tag

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown will report to training camp Monday and play this season under the franchise tag, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW