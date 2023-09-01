NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), who was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, has progressed well and will get some practice work this week ahead of Thursday's season opener in Kansas City, per head coach Dan Campbell. "He's got a chance to catch up pretty fast," Campbell said, via team reporter Tim Twentyman.
Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • WR Mike Evans' agent has set a Sept. 9 deadline on negotiating a new contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Evans is entering the final year of his current contract. 

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' return from a torn quad will have to wait until at least Week 2. Pete Carroll on Friday ruled out Adams for the opener against the Rams.
Saints' Juwan Johnson aiming to break into 'great' tier of TEs in 2023

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, a sleeper candidate in the 2023 fantasy football landscape, is looking to make a leap in his fourth season in the NFL. 
Mike Evans' agent sets Sept. 9 deadline in contract talks with Buccaneers

﻿Mike Evans﻿' agent has set a deadline on negotiating a new contract for the Buccaneers star receiver. Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, said he would cut off contract talks next Saturday, Sept. 9, a day before the season starts.
Titans' Derrick Henry aims to show RB value in 2023 season: 'We just want our share due'

Running backs remain in the spotlight heading into the 2023 season. ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, one of the best running backs in the NFL, is out to show the position still holds immense value.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce pleads for DE Chris Jones' return: 'Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man' 

Kicking off Season 2 of the "New Heights" show with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Travis underscored the importance of Chris Jones playing, with Jason jokingly suggesting Jones should sit out most of the season.
Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene on fresh start with Cowboys: 'I honestly needed it'

Noah Igbinoghene is getting another lease on his career in Dallas, one he believes he "needed," after struggling through three years in Miami. 
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel lauds RB Raheem Mostert for how he's handled 'ton of noise' this offseason

Despite rumors of big-name backs being added along with a buzzy rookie, Raheem Mostert has handled himself well and remains the RB1 for the Miami Dolphins.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp day to day after suffering 'setback' with hamstring

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp experienced a "setback" in his road back from a hamstring injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday, adding Kupp suffered a "muscle strain." Kupp is considered day to day, per McVay.
Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

The New Patriots claimed former Panthers quarterback Matt Corral via waivers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the Vikings that is worth $68.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.