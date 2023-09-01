NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- RB Jashaun Corbin (practice squad)
- OT David Sharpe (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DB A.J. Thomas (practice squad)
INJURIES
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), who was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, has progressed well and will get some practice work this week ahead of Thursday's season opener in Kansas City, per head coach Dan Campbell. "He's got a chance to catch up pretty fast," Campbell said, via team reporter Tim Twentyman.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Ochaun Mathis (injured)
INJURIES
- CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Week 1 versus the Rams, head coach Pete Carroll announced Friday.
- S Jamal Adams (quad) has been ruled out of the season opener, per Carroll.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Mike Evans' agent has set a Sept. 9 deadline on negotiating a new contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Evans is entering the final year of his current contract.