Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams won't be on the field in Week 1 as he continues to recover from last year's torn quad.
Head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Friday on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR that Adams will miss the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.
"It's gonna be after the start of the season; we're not gonna push him," Carroll said.
Adams suffered the injury in Week 1 last year after just 15 snaps against the Denver Broncos, during which he compiled three tackles, a QB hit and a pass defended -- a pretty eventful quarter-plus of work.
Missing Week 1 will mark a full calendar year Adams has been absent. Given his injury history -- missing 11 games the previous three campaigns (2019-2021) -- the Seahawks are smart to take it slow with the do-it-all safety.
The Seahawks' secondary will be better when Adams eventually returns, but the offseason addition of Julian Love puts the club in a better position to withstand his absence this season.
Seattle will also likely be without No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon to start the season.
"It's going to be a race to get him for the opener. Might not get that," Carroll said on Friday of the rookie.
Witherspoon missed training camp and the entire preseason while dealing with a hamstring injury. Given the amount of time missed, even if the rookie is cleared to play, it'd likely be in a backup capacity for the first few games until he's fully integrated into the system.