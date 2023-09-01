Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Missing Week 1 will mark a full calendar year Adams has been absent. Given his injury history -- missing 11 games the previous three campaigns (2019-2021) -- the Seahawks are smart to take it slow with the do-it-all safety.

The Seahawks' secondary will be better when Adams eventually returns, but the offseason addition of Julian Love puts the club in a better position to withstand his absence this season.

Seattle will also likely be without No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon to start the season.

"It's going to be a race to get him for the opener. Might not get that," Carroll said on Friday of the rookie.