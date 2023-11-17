News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-8-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Taylor-Britt left Thursday night's game with the injury.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 6-3-0

WORKOUTS

  • QB Joe Flacco is among QBs being worked out by the Browns on Friday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 7-2-0

INJURIES

  • G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist) will not practice Friday and could be a game time decision, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
  • OLB Bruce Irvin likely won't be available this week as he gets back into football shape after being signed, per Campbell.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 5-5-0

ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB De'Von Achane (knee) is looking optimistic to play on Sunday versus the Raiders, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters, though he said nothing is final yet.
  • WR Chase Claypool has a minor knee procedure over the bye week and is week to week, per McDaniel.
  • G Robert Hunt (hamstring) will be ruled out for Sunday's game, per McDaniel.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jalin Hyatt will practice Friday and have a chance to be cleared from the concussion protocol today, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
  • T Evan Neal (ankle) will be out Sunday versus the Commanders, per Daboll
  • OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux will practice Friday and have a chance to be cleared from the concussion protocol today, per Daboll.
  • CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion) will be out, per Daboll.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 4-5-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 4-5-0

INJURIES

  • S Ryan Neal (thumb) will be the only player ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Giants.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson (rib) expected to play Sunday versus Saints

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (rib) is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, while K.J. Osborn has cleared concussion protocol but isn't certain to suit up. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.