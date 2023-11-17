NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
- OLB Brian Burns has cleared the concussion protocol and has no injury designation.
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) ruled out
- CB C.J. Henderson (concussion) ruled out
- S Xavier Woods (thigh) questionable
INJURIES
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Taylor-Britt left Thursday night's game with the injury.
WORKOUTS
- QB Joe Flacco is among QBs being worked out by the Browns on Friday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist) will not practice Friday and could be a game time decision, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
- OLB Bruce Irvin likely won't be available this week as he gets back into football shape after being signed, per Campbell.
ROSTER CUTS
- FB Jakob Johnson released, Johnson announced on social media.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane (knee) is looking optimistic to play on Sunday versus the Raiders, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters, though he said nothing is final yet.
- WR Chase Claypool has a minor knee procedure over the bye week and is week to week, per McDaniel.
- G Robert Hunt (hamstring) will be ruled out for Sunday's game, per McDaniel.
INJURIES
- WR Jalin Hyatt will practice Friday and have a chance to be cleared from the concussion protocol today, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
- T Evan Neal (ankle) will be out Sunday versus the Commanders, per Daboll
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux will practice Friday and have a chance to be cleared from the concussion protocol today, per Daboll.
- CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion) will be out, per Daboll.
INJURIES
- WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) will be questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Bills, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
INJURIES
- S Ryan Neal (thumb) will be the only player ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Giants.