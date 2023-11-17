Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) will be questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, will be listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.

"Optimistic. We'll see, honestly. I'm not going to speak for him or the docs, but there's a couple hurdles he has to clear," Saleh said.

Wilson missing Sunday's game would be a massive blow to the Gang Green pass attack. The second-year wideout leads the Jets in targets (95), receptions (55), receiving yards (642), and TD catches (2) in 2023. No. 2 on the Jets is tight end Tyler Conklin, with 33 catches for 363 yards. Only one other New York wide receiver has 70 receiving yards (Allen Lazard, 290 yards).

The 4-5 Jets hope they don't have to play without Wilson on Sunday as they attempt to remain in the playoff picture against the 5-5 Bills.