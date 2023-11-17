Around the NFL

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) will be questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, will be listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.

"Optimistic. We'll see, honestly. I'm not going to speak for him or the docs, but there's a couple hurdles he has to clear," Saleh said.

Wilson missing Sunday's game would be a massive blow to the Gang Green pass attack. The second-year wideout leads the Jets in targets (95), receptions (55), receiving yards (642), and TD catches (2) in 2023. No. 2 on the Jets is tight end Tyler Conklin, with 33 catches for 363 yards. Only one other New York wide receiver has 70 receiving yards (Allen Lazard, 290 yards).

The 4-5 Jets hope they don't have to play without Wilson on Sunday as they attempt to remain in the playoff picture against the 5-5 Bills.

"I don't want to jinx it," Saleh said when asked why he seemed hesitant to say Wilson would play. "I should knock on wood, shouldn't I? But yeah, we'll see. He feels good. He's speaking the right language, everything is positive. I just, like I said, he's got to go through a couple of hurdles."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers 'serious' ankle injury likely to be season ending

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season likely ended on Thursday, Baltimore head coach Josh Harbaugh said after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens