Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

As expected, Matthew Stafford is headed back under center for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Stafford (thumb) will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s home game against the Seattle Seahawks, adding that the Rams are "as healthy as we've been since the start of the season" entering Week 11.

"I haven't really noticed anything," McVay said Friday when asked if he's noticed any difference with Stafford in practice. "He's throwing it like the really special, talented player that we know."

Stafford injured his thumb and exited a Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He missed Week 9 and healed up during the team's Week 10 bye before tackling this week's practices as a full participant each day.

McVay said Monday that Stafford was expected to start and there's been no setbacks, so this is business as anticipated.

Stafford missed seven games in 2022 due to a concussion/spinal cord bruise. On Sunday, he'll match his participation last year with his ninth 2023 start. He's thrown 2,070 yards so far this season with eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 59.7 completion percentage.