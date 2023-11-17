Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday versus Lions

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday.

Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt.

A right thumb injury abruptly ended Fields' Sunday on Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings and he's been sidelined ever since, missing four games in the process.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced the plan was for Fields to return to action this week, and the 24-year-old QB followed suit with three straight full practices.

Fields admitted Wednesday his thumb was "not 100 percent," but it felt good enough and he was raring to get back on the field.

Through six games started this season, Fields is 1-5 with 1,201 passing yards (200.2 per game), 11 touchdown passes, six interceptions, and has rushed for 237 yards (39.5 per game) and another score.

In Fields' absence, undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent and the Bears went 2-2. They're coming off a 16-13 win over the Panthers.

Fields will look to hit the ground running upon his return as the Bears (3-7) and Lions kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

