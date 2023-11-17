Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Cleveland Browns are testing out options at quarterback.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among the participants, per sources informed of the situation.
The 38-year-old Flacco made five appearances for the New York Jets in 2022, including four starts. The veteran signal-caller was a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, and while never earning a Pro Bowl nod in 15 campaigns, he helped the Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII win and took home the game's MVP award.
After 11 seasons with the Ravens, Flacco played one year in Denver in 2019, starting eight games. He's been with the Jets for the past three seasons, making nine starts. In 2022, he completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Gang Green went 1-3 in his four starts.
At this stage, Flacco is a limited passer lacking mobility, but his experience could benefit the QB room in Cleveland and he can start in a pinch.
Fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over the starting gig this week against rival Pittsburgh. P.J. Walker, who started two games this season and played the bulk of a third, is the primary backup.
If DTR struggles or suffers injury, Walker would be the next in line for the 6-3 Browns, who currently sit in the No. 6 seed in the AFC. But the Browns need another arm in the quarterback room, and adding one with playoff experience makes some sense for coach Kevin Stefanski.
If the Browns get to the point where they're starting a fourth quarterback anyway, you know things have gone awry off the shores of Lake Erie.