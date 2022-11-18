NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth

Current MVP odds: +1200





It is hard to view a former MVP as a true dark-horse candidate, but Jackson's heroics have mostly flown under the radar this season. The fifth-year pro has accounted for 2,403 passing/rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns as the premier dual-threat quarterback in a league that is undergoing a revolution at the position. Jackson's speed, quickness and explosiveness torment defenders unable to match his athleticism in space.





Baltimore maximizes Lamar's talents by utilizing an option-based scheme that enables him to run between the tackles or along the edges on a variety of designed quarterback runs and option plays that keep defenders in conflict. With the Ravens also adding a mix of complementary play passes, Jackson is an absolute nightmare to defend.





Now, the numbers have dipped since Jackson's sizzling start:





Weeks 1-3: 330.7 pass/rush yards per game, 12 pass/rush TDs, 119.0 passer rating.

330.7 pass/rush yards per game, 12 pass/rush TDs, 119.0 passer rating. Weeks 4-9: 235.2 pass/rush yards per game, 6 pass/rush TDs, 80.5 passer rating.





But Jackson could finish the season with a bang, especially considering the Ravens' remaining schedule:









Yup, one opponent that currently owns a winning record (5-4 Cincy in the regular-season finale). Think Lamar could put up some numbers in this cake walk?





Baltimore sits alone in first place of the AFC North at 6-3. If the Ravens earn a high seed in the AFC playoffs with an impressive record, Jackson's production and impact as a dual-treat playmaker could earn him a second MVP award.