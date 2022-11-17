Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on trade to get Kadarius Toney from Giants: 'I don't know how he got out of that building'

Travis Kelce is thrilled to have another weapon added to the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive arsenal.

He's just confused as to how the New York Giants could let Kadarius Toney get away.

"I don't even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building."

Taken by the Giants with the 20th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney's year-plus in Gotham was rife with injury and questions surrounding a lack of usage and production. He played just 12 of a possible 24 games with only five starts.

Having produced only 41 receptions for 420 yards in New York, Toney scored his first NFL touchdown in his second game with the Chiefs and has provided a reminder of the game-changing ability he possesses.

In Week 10 against the Jaguars, Toney had four catches for 57 yards and the TD, two rushes for 33 yards and a pair of punt returns for 11 yards. It's been a quick return for the Chiefs since they acquired Toney ahead of the trade deadline.

"When you get a trade like that, you think there's something you have to weigh out," Kelce said. "Ever since he's been in the building it's, man this dude's smart, man this dude's crazy athletic, man this guy has a lot of confidence."

Drafted by general manager Dave Gettleman, Toney never seemed to be a fit under then-head coach Joe Judge. And, under the new regime of GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll that did not pick him, Toney's time with Big Blue concluded.

A fresh start has been found in K.C. and a recap of what could lie ahead for Toney was delivered in Week 10. Next up are the Chargers on Sunday night.

Kelce's no doubt eager to see what's next for Toney, but he's already enthused about what the 23-year-old wideout has added to the Chiefs.