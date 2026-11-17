Tickets & NFL OnePass

NFL OnePass: Your Gameday Hub

Security screening and ticket scan occurs at (2) main fan entries; one outside of the East plaza by the train, and the other outside of the West plaza within the West parking lot. Fans may use either of the security screening checkpoints to access the stadium campus.

Once inside the Stadium Campus and heading to your seat, follow signs to the Tunnel or Ramp number shown on your ticket. You must access the proper Tunnel or Ramp number before proceeding to your section, row and seat.

For the fastest entry experience, download your ticket in the OnePass app prior to arriving to the stadium.

Once you're inside the Stadium Campus, follow signs to your seated section.

NFL OnePass is the official NFL event app and the central hub for the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game. Fans should download NFL OnePass before gameday to access security entry procedures including the Clear Bag Policy, venue maps, transportation information, event schedules, important updates and exclusive gameday content.

The OnePass QR code is NOT your game ticket.

Helpful Links

Accessing Your Tickets

For the fastest entry experience, download your ticket in the OnePass app.

All tickets are mobile. Screenshots, saved barcodes and printed QR codes will not be accepted.

Each ticketed fan should have their own ticket ready for entry.

Ticket Support

Before Gameday

Fans with ticketing questions should visit Ticketmaster Fan Support: https://help.ticketmaster.com.mx/hc/es-mx/articles/7003373287569--C%C3%B3mo-contactarnos

Fans who purchased through another authorised provider should contact their point of purchase directly.

On Gameday

Ticket Resolution locations will be available at stadium entry points to assist with ticketing issues.

MINORS

Fans under 18 must stay with a responsible adult aged 18 or older at all times, including when entering and leaving the stadium.

Children aged 2 and older need their own ticket.

MINORS UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE MAY ONLY ENTER AND REMAIN AT THE EVENT IF ACCOMPANIED BY THEIR PARENTS OR LEGAL GUARDIANS.