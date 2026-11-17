The countdown to the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game is on.
Before you head to Banorte Stadium, take a moment to review everything you need to know for gameday. From downloading your tickets and planning your journey to understanding stadium entry procedures, the Clear Bag Policy and fan experiences throughout the stadium campus, this guide has all the key information to help you make the most of your NFL experience in Mexico City.
Event Information
2026 NFL Mexico City Game
Date: Sunday, November 22 2026
Venue: Banorte Stadium
Kickoff: 7:20 pm local time
The NFL Stadium Campus at Banorte Stadium opens for game ticketholders only from 3:30 pm local time on game day. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for security screening, ticket scanning and to enjoy all gameday activities before kickoff.
Event Maps
Gameday Experience
Security Entry Procedures
A strict Clear Bag Policy and prohibited items list will be enforced at the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game.
The full list of prohibited items can be found here: https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-mexico-city-game-prohibited-items-list
Tickets & NFL OnePass
NFL OnePass: Your Gameday Hub
Security screening and ticket scan occurs at (2) main fan entries; one outside of the East plaza by the train, and the other outside of the West plaza within the West parking lot. Fans may use either of the security screening checkpoints to access the stadium campus.
Once inside the Stadium Campus and heading to your seat, follow signs to the Tunnel or Ramp number shown on your ticket. You must access the proper Tunnel or Ramp number before proceeding to your section, row and seat.
For the fastest entry experience, download your ticket in the OnePass app prior to arriving to the stadium.
Once you're inside the Stadium Campus, follow signs to your seated section.
NFL OnePass is the official NFL event app and the central hub for the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game. Fans should download NFL OnePass before gameday to access security entry procedures including the Clear Bag Policy, venue maps, transportation information, event schedules, important updates and exclusive gameday content.
The OnePass QR code is NOT your game ticket.
Helpful Links
- NFL Mexico City Game | Event Info | NFL.com
- NFL Mexico City Game Prohibited Items List and Clear Bag Policy: NFL Mexico City Prohibited Items List
- NFL OnePass: Download the NFL OnePass App
Accessing Your Tickets
- For the fastest entry experience, download your ticket in the OnePass app.
- All tickets are mobile. Screenshots, saved barcodes and printed QR codes will not be accepted.
- Each ticketed fan should have their own ticket ready for entry.
Ticket Support
Before Gameday
- Fans with ticketing questions should visit Ticketmaster Fan Support: https://help.ticketmaster.com.mx/hc/es-mx/articles/7003373287569--C%C3%B3mo-contactarnos
- Fans who purchased through another authorised provider should contact their point of purchase directly.
On Gameday
- Ticket Resolution locations will be available at stadium entry points to assist with ticketing issues.
MINORS
Fans under 18 must stay with a responsible adult aged 18 or older at all times, including when entering and leaving the stadium.
Children aged 2 and older need their own ticket.
MINORS UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE MAY ONLY ENTER AND REMAIN AT THE EVENT IF ACCOMPANIED BY THEIR PARENTS OR LEGAL GUARDIANS.
Getting to the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game
There are no public parking lots at the stadium; we recommend using taxi, rideshare or public transportation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can fans bring a camera?
Yes. Small personal cameras and binoculars are permitted.
Professional photography equipment, video cameras, recording equipment, tripods and lenses exceeding six inches are restricted to credentialed media.
Do children require a ticket?
All guests aged two years and older require a valid ticket.
All children aged two years and older must have a valid ticket. Children under two years of age may enter the stadium without their own ticket provided they sit on the lap of a ticketed adult and do not occupy a separate seat. If a separate seat is required for a child under two, a valid ticket must be purchased.
Can fans bring a stroller or pram?
Yes. Strollers and prams are permitted, subject to security screening.
Are pets permitted?
Only accredited service animals are permitted. Pets and emotional support animals are not allowed.
Is there accessible seating and support available?
Yes. Accessible seating, accessible restrooms, mobility device access and other accessibility services are available throughout the venue.
Guests requiring medically necessary items may bring them into the venue, subject to security screening.
All frequently asked questions can be accessed HERE: