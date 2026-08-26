NFL Media 2026 fall programming lineup

The 2026 NFL regular season kicks off in two weeks on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and NFL Media -- comprising NFL Channel, NFL+, the NFL’s YouTube channel, NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL Podcast Network -- provides an extensive lineup of fall programming for fans to enjoy.
NFL Channel Weekly Programming Lineup
NFL Channel is the NFL’s 24/7 free, always on channel available on the NFL app on connected TVs and across all major FAST platforms.
NFL Channel’s weekly programming lineup for the 2026 NFL season features:
- The NFL Report – The NFL Report streams Monday-Friday at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Andrew Siciliano (Monday-Thursday) and Mike Yam (Friday). The 30-minute show delivers daily reporting and insight on the most important stories across the NFL.
- NFL Pro – Debuting Friday, Sept. 4, NFL Pro takes fans deeper into the game than ever before with insights and analysis from analysts Trevor Sikkema and Brett Kollmann, leveraging Next Gen Stats and extensive research. NFL Pro streams Monday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET throughout the season.
- NFL GameDay Preview – NFL GameDay Preview delivers everything fans need before kickoff with expert analysis, key storylines, matchup breakdowns and the latest updates from around the league. Editions of NFL GameDay Preview stream Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, and Monday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET with Mike Yam and Bucky Brooks.
- NFL Daily – Hosted by Gregg Rosenthal, NFL Daily features fresh perspectives, inside scoops and engaging debates along with Jourdan Rodrigue, Nick Shook and Colleen Wolfe. NFL Daily streams Monday-Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
- Power Rankings – Hosts Colleen Wolfe and Nick Shook break down the weekly rankings of all 32 NFL teams, analyzing the biggest risers, fallers and where each team stands during the 2026 season. Power Rankings streams Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- NFL Fantasy Football Show – Hosts Mike Yam and Trevor Sikkema provide premier fantasy football analysis every week throughout the regular season. NFL Fantasy Football Show streams Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- NFL GameCenter Live – Follow gameday action with in-progress highlights, live scores and statistics, Next Gen Stats, social media reaction, interactive trivia and more, keeping fans connected to the biggest moments as they happen. NFL GameCenter Live streams Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and Monday and Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET during live NFL game windows.
For more information on NFL Channel, visit NFL.com/nflchannel.
Podcasts
The NFL and iHeartMedia’s NFL Podcast Network fall programming lineup for the 2026 NFL season features an expanded slate of shows and voices.
Entering its sixth season, the NFL Podcast Network is the premier destination for coverage of the NFL and its 32 teams, serving as the home for all official podcasts.
New shows added to the NFL Podcast Network include:
- NFL Pro – Hosts Trevor Sikkema and Brett Kollmann combine expert analysis with advanced analytics, Next Gen Stats and in-depth research to deliver a deeper look at the NFL. New episodes of NFL Pro are available twice a week beginning Friday, Sept. 4.
- The NFL Report – Hosts Andrew Siciliano and Mike Yam deliver daily reporting and insight on the most important stories across the NFL. New episodes of The NFL Report are available five times a week, with Siciliano hosting Monday-Thursday and Yam hosting on Friday.
- NFL Daily Power Players – Hosted by Jourdan Rodrigue, NFL Daily Power Players is a special interview series highlighting front office executives, coaches, players and other personalities in and around the NFL. New episodes are available twice a month in the NFL Daily podcast feed.
- Thinking Sport with Jim and Jeremi – Coming soon, a documentary-style podcast that explores sports through firsthand stories and events from former players, coaches and subject matter experts – ranging from economists to anthropologists. Hosted by Jim Rooney, a lifelong shareholder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and N. Jeremi Duru, a foremost legal expert. Stay tuned for more details this season.
The exciting lineup for the 2026 season will continue to feature the following shows:
- NFL Daily – Hosted by Gregg Rosenthal, NFL Daily enters its third season and gets you caught up daily on all the NFL news and analysis you need. Regular contributors include Jourdan Rodrigue, Nick Shook and Colleen Wolfe, with new episodes available Sunday-Friday throughout the season.
- The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast – The award-winning Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast enters its second season on the NFL Podcast Network, hosted by J.J. Zachariason. Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast continues to provide fans a process to identify breakout candidates, sleepers, busts and more. New episodes are available four times a week.
- Lots to Say with Bobby Bones and Matt Cassel – Hosts Bobby Bones and Matt Cassel return for the second full season of Lots to Say with Bobby Bones and Matt Cassel, discussing the latest in the world of football, music and current events. New episodes are available on Wednesday.
- NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin – Hosted by radio personalities from the popular Kentucky Sports Radio Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, NFL Cover Zero features two friends who love football and are having fun while talking about the storylines on and off the field. New episodes are available on Monday and Thursday.
- NFL Fantasy Football Show – Hosts Mike Yam and Trevor Sikkema provide detailed football analysis, combining in-depth stats and film study to help you win your league. New episodes of NFL Fantasy Football Show are available every Wednesday.
- 40s and Free Agents – Featuring a rotating lineup of Gregg Rosenthal, Trevor Sikkema, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein, 40s and Free Agents delivers sharp analysis, bold debates and deep insight into how each NFL franchise is shaping its future. 40s and Free Agents returns Tuesday, Sept. 1 with new episodes available every Tuesday.
- NFL Players: Second Acts – Former All-Pro cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman and former Pro Bowl defensive back Roman Harper break bread with NFL legends about how they’ve taken the passion, drive and dedication that made them stars on the football field to achieve success in their post-playing careers. New episodes of NFL Players: Second Acts are available on Wednesday.
- Power Rankings – Each week during the NFL regular season, hosts Colleen Wolfe and Nick Shook provide an in-depth look at where each team sits in the weekly ranking of all 32 NFL clubs. New episodes of Power Rankings are available on Tuesday.
All of the shows on the NFL Podcast Network are distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. For more information and to see the full show catalog, visit here.
NFL+
NFL+ -- the National Football League’s exclusive streaming subscription service -- officially enters its fifth season.
Launched in 2022, NFL+ is available across devices in the United States and provides fans with access to live local and primetime regular season games on mobile devices, all postseason games on mobile devices, live NFL Network coverage, live out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game, NFL Films library programming, and ad-free highlights from every NFL game. Additionally, with NFL+ Premium fans have access to NFL RedZone, NFL Pro (the advanced stats and film experience available on desktop and mobile web), full and condensed game replays, and All-22 coaches film.
NFL+ serves as the perfect gameday companion for fans both at home and on the go. Provided below are links to two NFL+ promotional spots running as part of the 2026 campaign, with a third launching the first week of the regular season:
Now through Monday, Sept. 21, fans can subscribe to NFL+ for 20% off annual plans (NFL+ annual from $49.99 to $39.99 and NFL+ Premium annual from $99.99 to $79.99) by visiting plus.nfl.com. NFL+ is available in the NFL app across all app stores and NFL.com.
Provided is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:
NFL+ ($39.99/year with discount; $6.99/month or $49.99/year normally)
- Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile and tablet devices
- Live stream of NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live nationally televised preseason games on mobile devices (subject to applicable blackouts)
- Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game this season
- NFL library programming including NFL Films and on-demand content
- Ad-free highlights from every NFL game
NFL+ Premium ($79.99/year with discount; $14.99/month or $99.99/year normally)
- All features of NFL+
- Live stream of NFL RedZone
- Access to NFL Pro – the advanced stats and film experience available on desktop and mobile web
- Full game and condensed game replays across devices
- All-22 coaches film
For more information, follow @NFLPlus on X and Instagram. To learn more about NFL+, visit here.
NFL YouTube
The official YouTube page of the NFL is an excellent source of original content, NFL Films and NFL Media programming, game highlights and more.
Featured on the NFL’s YouTube channel this season:
- The Emmy-nominated series NFL Game Day All Access returns for the eighth year on Wednesday, Sept. 16
- A new season of the Game Recognize Game series in which NFL players meet stars from other sports launches on Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Launching in October, NFL Reacts is a new series in which NFL players rewatch some of the most ridiculous plays in NFL history and provide their genuine real-time reactions, personal insights and play analysis. Featured players include Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave
For the latest news on NFL Media, please follow @NFLMedia on X and Instagram. Additionally, for general league news visit media.nfl.com.