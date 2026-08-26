NFL Media 2026 fall programming lineup

NFL+

NFL+ -- the National Football League’s exclusive streaming subscription service -- officially enters its fifth season.

Launched in 2022, NFL+ is available across devices in the United States and provides fans with access to live local and primetime regular season games on mobile devices, all postseason games on mobile devices, live NFL Network coverage, live out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game, NFL Films library programming, and ad-free highlights from every NFL game. Additionally, with NFL+ Premium fans have access to NFL RedZone, NFL Pro (the advanced stats and film experience available on desktop and mobile web), full and condensed game replays, and All-22 coaches film.

NFL+ serves as the perfect gameday companion for fans both at home and on the go. Provided below are links to two NFL+ promotional spots running as part of the 2026 campaign, with a third launching the first week of the regular season:

Now through Monday, Sept. 21, fans can subscribe to NFL+ for 20% off annual plans (NFL+ annual from $49.99 to $39.99 and NFL+ Premium annual from $99.99 to $79.99) by visiting plus.nfl.com. NFL+ is available in the NFL app across all app stores and NFL.com.

Provided is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

NFL+ ($39.99/year with discount; $6.99/month or $49.99/year normally)

Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile and tablet devices

Live stream of NFL Network

Live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live nationally televised preseason games on mobile devices (subject to applicable blackouts)

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game this season

NFL library programming including NFL Films and on-demand content

Ad-free highlights from every NFL game

NFL+ Premium ($79.99/year with discount; $14.99/month or $99.99/year normally)

All features of NFL+

Live stream of NFL RedZone

Access to NFL Pro – the advanced stats and film experience available on desktop and mobile web

– the advanced stats and film experience available on desktop and mobile web Full game and condensed game replays across devices

All-22 coaches film

For more information, follow @NFLPlus on X and Instagram. To learn more about NFL+, visit here.