NFL Madrid Gameday Guide

Before you head to the Bernabéu Stadium, take a moment to review everything you need to know for gameday. From downloading your tickets and planning your journey to understanding stadium entry procedures, the Clear Bag Policy and fan experiences throughout. This guide has all the key information to help you make the most of your NFL experience in Madrid.

Event Information

2026 NFL Madrid Game

Date: Sunday, 8 November

Venue: Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. CET

Activations, food and beverage and retail units on the exterior of the stadium will open from 12:30 PM. Ticketholders only are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for security screening, ticket scanning and to enjoy all gameday activities before kick-off.

Tickets & NFL OnePass

NFL OnePass: Your Gameday Hub

NFL OnePass is the official NFL event app and the central hub for the 2026 NFL Madrid. Game.

Fans should download NFL OnePass before gameday to access venue maps, transportation information, event schedules, important updates and exclusive gameday content. Click Here to download.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2026 NFL Madrid Game can be downloaded from a fan’s Ticketmaster Spain account and saved to their mobile device/printed out.

Tickets will be available within Ticketmaster accounts closer to Gameday. Fans will receive an email from Ticketmaster when these are available to download.

Important Ticket Information

Every guest must have a valid ticket for entry.

Screenshots, saved images of barcodes and QR codes will not be accepted.

The ticket experience is the same regardless of the authorised purchase channel used.

Tickets purchased through unauthorised sellers cannot be verified by the NFL and will be rejected at ticket scanning.

Any further ticket questions or queries please follow the below links:

Getting to the 2026 NFL Madrid Game

Heading to gameday

Parking

There is no public event parking available at the stadium for the 2026 NFL Madrid Game.

We strongly encourage all fans to use public transport whenever possible to make getting to and from the game easier.

Due to expected gameday traffic and limited parking availability around Bernabéu Stadium, travelling by car is not recommended. Fans choosing to drive should allow additional travel time and check local parking restrictions in advance.

Travelling by metro

The closest Metro station is Santiago Bernabéu, served by Line 10.

Travelling by bus

Several EMT bus routes serve the area surrounding Bernabéu Stadium. Fans are encouraged to check the latest public transport information before travelling.

Visitors to Madrid

If you're visiting Madrid, learn everything you need to know about getting around on Madrid’s public transport network here.

Entering the Stadium

Gameday will feel a little different from a regular Bernabéu Stadium event, so here's what fans need to know before arriving.

Before You Arrive

The NFL Stadium Campus will open from 12:30pm on Gameday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, have their mobile ticket ready and review the Clear Bag Policy and Prohibited Items List before travelling to the venue. Medically necessary items are allowed but must be screened at entry. Ask security staff if you need assistance.

Tickets are mobile only, so fans should ensure their ticket is ready to scan before reaching a Stadium Campus entry point.

Getting Into the NFL Stadium Campus

There will be 5 Campus entry points around Bernabéu Stadium (A, B, C, D & CE), and fans can enter through any of these entries. Once inside the Stadium Campus, fans should refer to the stadium gate/door on their ticket to enter the Stadium itself.

All Campus entries have an accessible, barrier-free lane for wheelchairs or persons with disabilities. The stadium doors that have wheelchair and step free access are Door 1 and 40. All other gates are accessible for fans with reduced mobility.

Enjoying Gameday at Bernabéu Stadium

Make the most of your visit to Bernabéu Stadium and enjoy food and beverage outlets, merchandise, entertainment and fan activities.

Fan services and wayfinding staff will be available across the Stadium Campus to assist guests throughout the day.

The NFL Accessibility Team is available to help answer your questions on game day. They are positioned at Fan Information booths located near Door 5 and 38. They wear orange vests and are happy to help direct patrons to their seats if additional assistance is required. Any of our stadium stewards can also assist if requested.

You can find the mobile sensory room located just outside the stadium between Doors 96 and 98. In addition to the Sensory Space, Sensory Kits (ear defenders, fidget tools) are available to you and can be picked up from the fan information booths. Audio Descriptive Commentary (ADC) is also available.

Re-Entry Information

Guests who leave Bernabéu Stadium will not be permitted to re-enter, so be sure to have everything needed before entering.

After the Game

Following the final whistle, fans should follow venue signage and staff directions when exiting the Bernabéu Stadium.

Additional exit routes will be available to help manage crowds. Fans are encouraged to check NFL OnePass for the latest public transport, rideshare and travel information before leaving the venue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can fans bring a camera?

Yes. Small personal cameras and binoculars are permitted.

Professional photography equipment, video cameras, recording equipment, tripods and lenses exceeding six inches are restricted to credentialed media.

Do children require a ticket?

Children under two years of age may attend free of charge when seated on the lap of a ticketed adult.

All guests aged two years and older require a valid ticket.

Can fans bring a stroller or pram?

Yes. Strollers and prams are permitted, subject to security screening.

Are baby changing facilities available?

Yes. Baby changing facilities are available throughout the Bernabeu.

Are pets permitted?

Service animal accommodations are available, please call +34 910 756 014 between 10:00am and 18:00pm, Monday thru Friday if arrangements have not been made, or see the Ticket Information Booth upon entry.

Is there accessible seating and support available?

Bernabéu Stadium is equipped with ramps, elevators, barrier free restrooms, and designated seating areas for wheelchair users and guests with disabilities. In wheelchair seating areas, food and beverage service is available and can be requested at nearby concession counters.

Fans who need to bring medically necessary items (such as supplies, equipment, medications, or physician-recommended food items) may do so, provided they are presented at stadium entrances for security screening. Medication should be in its original container, properly labelled, or accompanied by documentation from a healthcare provider. If you require any assistance or accommodation during screening, please notify security staff. Please note the stadium is not an allergen-controlled environment. Fans remain responsible for managing their own medical needs while attending the game.

What if I can’t reach my seat?

Guests who have a valid ticket but cannot access their assigned seat may request relocation through the Ticket Information booth, near the fan entry, or from the Fan Information Booths next to Stadium Doors 5 and 38. Please note that such exchanges and relocations are extremely limited, subject to availability, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.