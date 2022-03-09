NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Byron Jones is on the mend in Miami.
Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday. The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp, Wolfe added.
Ahead of his third season with the Dolphins, Jones posted a photo Wednesday of himself in a hospital bed with his left leg shaved and then in a boot. Jones' caption: "Having a shaved leg is cool but it is NOT worth the free surgery afterwards."
Jones' $14.375 million salary in 2022 is now fully guaranteed due to injury, Wolfe added, which could take off the table the possibility of the corner being moved when the new league year opens on March 16.
The 29-year-old veteran signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to join the Dolphins from the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, pairing with fellow star (and highly paid) corner Xavien Howard. Jones has played in 30 games for Miami, recording two picks, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in two seasons in South Beach. The newcomer has failed to parlay his play into a Pro Bowl appearance, while Howard, a Dolphins lifer who negotiated a restructure of his deal ahead of last season, has been to two consecutive Pro Bowls since Jones' arrival and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020.
Wolfe added that the Dolphins were reported to be in the market for another corner in free agency, potentially J.C. Jackson, the top CB available, previously of the New England Patriots.
How Jones' setback affects Miami's plans to bolster its secondary in the offseason remains to be seen.
Roster moves
- The Atlanta Falcons announced they have released linebacker Duke Ejiofor from the non-football injury list.
- The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks. Hicks, 29, played in 17 games in 2021, recording 116 tackles and four sacks. They also tendered one-year deals to exclusive rights free agents RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced they tendered quarterback Tyler Huntley in addition to long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone, linebacker Kristian Welch and running back Ty'Son Williams. Huntley gained notoriety this past season when he started four games with Lamar Jackson injured, highlighted by a four-touchdown outing against the Packers. The Ravens also announced Wednesday they had released cornerback Tavon Young after four seasons.
- The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with kicker Zane Gonzalez on a two-year extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $4.5 million.
- The Detroit Lions made their two-year extension of wideout Josh Reynolds official.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to an extension.
- The New York Jets are re-signing Conor McDermott to a one-year contract, Rapoport reported.
- The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on one-year contracts with defensive tackle Teair Tart, wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and quarterback Logan Woodside. The team is not tendering defensive end Derick Roberson, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Retirements
- The Baltimore Ravens announced left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring after seven seasons in the NFL.
Trades
- The Indianapolis Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick (No. 47) to the Washington Commanders for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 42) and third-round pick and a 2023 conditional third-round pick, Rapoport and Garafolo reported.