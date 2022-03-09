NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Jones' $14.375 million salary in 2022 is now fully guaranteed due to injury, Wolfe added, which could take off the table the possibility of the corner being moved when the new league year opens on March 16.

The 29-year-old veteran signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to join the Dolphins from the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, pairing with fellow star (and highly paid) corner Xavien Howard﻿. Jones has played in 30 games for Miami, recording two picks, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in two seasons in South Beach. The newcomer has failed to parlay his play into a Pro Bowl appearance, while Howard, a Dolphins lifer who negotiated a restructure of his deal ahead of last season, has been to two consecutive Pro Bowls since Jones' arrival and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

Wolfe added that the Dolphins were reported to be in the market for another corner in free agency, potentially J.C. Jackson, the top CB available, previously of the New England Patriots.