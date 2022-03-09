Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Published: Mar 09, 2022 at 02:50 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Byron Jones is on the mend in Miami.

Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday. The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp, Wolfe added.

Ahead of his third season with the Dolphins, Jones posted a photo Wednesday of himself in a hospital bed with his left leg shaved and then in a boot. Jones' caption: "Having a shaved leg is cool but it is NOT worth the free surgery afterwards."

Jones' $14.375 million salary in 2022 is now fully guaranteed due to injury, Wolfe added, which could take off the table the possibility of the corner being moved when the new league year opens on March 16.

The 29-year-old veteran signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to join the Dolphins from the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, pairing with fellow star (and highly paid) corner Xavien Howard﻿. Jones has played in 30 games for Miami, recording two picks, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in two seasons in South Beach. The newcomer has failed to parlay his play into a Pro Bowl appearance, while Howard, a Dolphins lifer who negotiated a restructure of his deal ahead of last season, has been to two consecutive Pro Bowls since Jones' arrival and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

Wolfe added that the Dolphins were reported to be in the market for another corner in free agency, potentially J.C. Jackson, the top CB available, previously of the New England Patriots.

How Jones' setback affects Miami's plans to bolster its secondary in the offseason remains to be seen.

Roster moves

  • The Atlanta Falcons announced they have released linebacker Duke Ejiofor from the non-football injury list.
  • The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks﻿. Hicks, 29, played in 17 games in 2021, recording 116 tackles and four sacks. They also tendered one-year deals to exclusive rights free agents RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley﻿.
  • The Baltimore Ravens announced they tendered quarterback Tyler Huntley in addition to long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone﻿, linebacker Kristian Welch and running back Ty'Son Williams. Huntley gained notoriety this past season when he started four games with Lamar Jackson injured, highlighted by a four-touchdown outing against the Packers. The Ravens also announced Wednesday they had released cornerback Tavon Young after four seasons.
  • The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with kicker Zane Gonzalez on a two-year extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $4.5 million.
  • The Detroit Lions made their two-year extension of wideout ﻿Josh Reynolds﻿ official.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to an extension.
  • The New York Jets are re-signing Conor McDermott to a one-year contract, Rapoport reported.
  • The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on one-year contracts with defensive tackle Teair Tart﻿, wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and quarterback Logan Woodside﻿. The team is not tendering defensive end Derick Roberson﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Retirements

Trades

  • The Indianapolis Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick (No. 47) to the Washington Commanders for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 42) and third-round pick and a 2023 conditional third-round pick, Rapoport and Garafolo reported.

Related Content

news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
news

Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents Jonathan Ward and Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

The Washington Commanders are acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Russell Wilson says he's 'forever grateful' to Seattle following trade to Broncos

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended Tuesday. But before he officially joined the Broncos, the longtime Seahawks franchise quarterback had a final message to the 12s.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on future: 'I'm playing until I'm not'

By now, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ has to know he's very much wanted. The Eagles' longtime center has fielded enough questions about his future for five retirements. It's up to Kelce to decide if he wants to be back on any football field, and he hasn't made that decision yet.
news

Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality QBs available in free agency, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market. The Giants, who just hired former Bills OC Brian Daboll, are a popular landing spot for the QB.
news

Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of being traded to the Seahawks in a package for Russell Wilson became public, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said he's torn about the deal.
news

Teams inquiring Giants about TE Evan Engram as slot receiver as well as tight end

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to five-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW