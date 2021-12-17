NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Miami Dolphins are welcoming two key players back as they prepare to face a division rival.

Running backs ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ have returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will return to practice Friday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

Gaskin and Ahmed were both lost to the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week, with Gaskin's placement coming Dec. 10 and Ahmed's following on Dec. 11. The Dolphins were fortunate with the timing of their bye, which prevented them from playing Week 14 with a combination of practice squad elevation Duke Johnson and ﻿Malcolm Brown﻿, which is what Miami was planning to do in Week 15.