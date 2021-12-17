NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Miami Dolphins are welcoming two key players back as they prepare to face a division rival.
Running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will return to practice Friday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Gaskin and Ahmed were both lost to the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week, with Gaskin's placement coming Dec. 10 and Ahmed's following on Dec. 11. The Dolphins were fortunate with the timing of their bye, which prevented them from playing Week 14 with a combination of practice squad elevation Duke Johnson and Malcolm Brown, which is what Miami was planning to do in Week 15.
Instead, they'll get their top two runners -- who have accounted for a combined 675 rushing yards -- back in action. Miami will need their contributions even more after receiver Jaylen Waddle landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler (calf) is questionable to play against the 49ers.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was not spotted during the open portion of practice, per multiple beat reporters on the scene. Jackson has not practiced all week.
- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, per coach Sean McDermott. Edge rusher Jerry Hughes (foot) is also expected to play. Defensive lineman Star Lotulelei (toe) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) are questionable. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is out.
- The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Receiver DJ Moore (hamstring) is questionable for Week 15 while cornerback A.J. Bouye, who has not practiced all week with a foot injury, has been ruled out.
- Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is officially out for the rest of the season after undergoing successful hand surgery on Thursday, per Dan Campbell.
- Houston Texans safety Justin Reid remains in concussion protocol and will not play Sunday, per coach David Culley.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled running back Carlos Hyde (concussion) out for Week 15.
- The New England Patriots downgraded running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (illness) to out against the Colts on Saturday.
- The New York Giants officially ruled quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 15. Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Receiver Sterling Shepard (calf) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) are questionable.
- New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is expected to have a "significant role" Sunday, per Robert Saleh. Carter was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will be listed as questionable, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Sirianni said Hurts is "trending in the right direction."
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) practiced in full after missing the last two practices and is expected to play against the Saints, per Bruce Arians.
- Tennesee Titans guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) will not play Sunday, per Mike Vrabel.
- The Washington Football Team will place quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus, per Rapoport and Garafolo. The team activated center Keith Ismael from the COVID list.
Roster moves
- The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta, per Lauletta's agent.
- The Washington Football Team are signing quarterback Garrett Gilbert, per Rapoport. The team later announced the signing.