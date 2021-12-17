Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

Published: Dec 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Miami Dolphins are welcoming two key players back as they prepare to face a division rival.

Running backs ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ have returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will return to practice Friday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

Gaskin and Ahmed were both lost to the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week, with Gaskin's placement coming Dec. 10 and Ahmed's following on Dec. 11. The Dolphins were fortunate with the timing of their bye, which prevented them from playing Week 14 with a combination of practice squad elevation Duke Johnson and ﻿Malcolm Brown﻿, which is what Miami was planning to do in Week 15.

Instead, they'll get their top two runners -- who have accounted for a combined 675 rushing yards -- back in action. Miami will need their contributions even more after receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler (calf) is questionable to play against the 49ers.
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was not spotted during the open portion of practice, per multiple beat reporters on the scene. Jackson has not practiced all week.
  • Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, per coach Sean McDermott. Edge rusher Jerry Hughes (foot) is also expected to play. Defensive lineman Star Lotulelei (toe) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) are questionable. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is out.
  • The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Receiver DJ Moore (hamstring) is questionable for Week 15 while cornerback A.J. Bouye﻿, who has not practiced all week with a foot injury, has been ruled out.
  • Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is officially out for the rest of the season after undergoing successful hand surgery on Thursday, per Dan Campbell.
  • Houston Texans safety Justin Reid remains in concussion protocol and will not play Sunday, per coach David Culley.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled running back ﻿Carlos Hyde﻿ (concussion) out for Week 15.
  • The New England Patriots downgraded running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (illness) to out against the Colts on Saturday.
  • The New York Giants officially ruled quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 15. Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Receiver Sterling Shepard (calf) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) are questionable.
  • New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is expected to have a "significant role" Sunday, per Robert Saleh. Carter was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.
  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will be listed as questionable, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Sirianni said Hurts is "trending in the right direction."
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) practiced in full after missing the last two practices and is expected to play against the Saints, per Bruce Arians.
  • Tennesee Titans guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) will not play Sunday, per Mike Vrabel.
  • The Washington Football Team will place quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus, per Rapoport and Garafolo. The team activated center Keith Ismael from the COVID list.

Roster moves

Related Content

news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'has a chance' to play vs. Packers

Will Lamar Jackson (ankle) be able to play Sunday in a crucial game vs. the Packers? HC John Harbaugh says the Ravens star QB 'has a chance' to suit up.
news

Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

New Orleans will be without its head coach for Sunday's clash with the Bucs.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
news

Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Browns signing QB Kyle Lauletta off Jaguars practice squad

The COVID-19-stricken Browns are adding quarterback reinforcements. Cleveland is signing quarterback ﻿Kyle Lauletta﻿ off the Jaguars practice squad, the signal-caller's agent announced.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after positive test result

The Washington Football Team could be without its QB1 heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Eagles.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons shuns Lawrence Taylor comparisons: 'I still have a long way to go'

Micah Parsons' impressive play has propelled him into the conversation for DPOY, which a rookie has not won since Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The Cowboys rookie LB recently discussed comparisons pundits have made between him and LT. 
news

George Kittle on 'outrageous' lack of respect for Trent Williams: 'Probably the most talented player' in NFL

San Francisco 49ers star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ has an issue with the Pro Bowl votes cast thus far, which had teammate Trent Williams eighth among offensive tackles.
news

Brandon Staley has no regrets on fourth-down calls in loss: 'That's the way that we're going to play'

Three times the Chargers faced fourth down in manageable field-goal range Thursday night against the Chiefs. Three times they failed, and L.A. lost 34-28 in overtime.
news

Patrick Mahomes on connection with Travis Kelce to close a classic: 'That was a special moment' 

The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection closed the show on "Thursday Night Football" when Kelce caught a ball over the middle and then sprinted and weaved his way past a host of would-be Chargers tacklers to give Kansas City a 34-28 walk-off win in overtime against Los Angeles. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW