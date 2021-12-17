Browns signing QB Kyle Lauletta off Jaguars practice squad

The COVID-19-stricken Cleveland Browns are adding quarterback reinforcements.

Cleveland is signing quarterback Kyle Lauletta off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, the signal-caller's agent announced Friday.

Lauletta is in line to back up Nick Mullens on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mullens, the No. 3 QB, is set to start with both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If neither veteran gets off the list, it will be Mullens' show.

Lauletta entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2018. He appeared in five games as a rookie, completing zero passes with one INT.