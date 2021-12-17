Browns signing QB Kyle Lauletta off Jaguars practice squad

The COVID-19-stricken Cleveland Browns are adding quarterback reinforcements.
Cleveland is signing quarterback Kyle Lauletta off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, the signal-caller's agent announced Friday.
Lauletta is in line to back up Nick Mullens on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mullens, the No. 3 QB, is set to start with both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If neither veteran gets off the list, it will be Mullens' show.
Lauletta entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2018. He appeared in five games as a rookie, completing zero passes with one INT.
After one year in New York, the 26-year-old bounced around practice squads in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Cleveland and Jacksonville. Lauletta spent the bulk of 2020 on the Browns practice squad and was with the team this offseason before being waived during final cuts. The familiarity with the offense makes him the best available backup to the backup's backup option, given the dire need in Cleveland on a short week.