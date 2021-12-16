Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one team is taking extra precaution.

The Miami Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.

The precaution has an explanation: The Dolphins are placing rookie receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Wolfe reported. Waddle is the latest Dolphins player to land on the COVID-19 list in the past week, joining three running backs -- ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿, ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ and ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ -- and safety ﻿Jevon Holland.

COVID-19 is suddenly affecting multiple franchises as the NFL season reaches its final month, with transmission within team facilities again becoming a concern. The Cleveland Browns have placed more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and head coach Kevin Stefanski is isolating after testing positive as well. Minnesota is missing a trio of players due to their placement on the list this week and can count three additional coaches out of action as of Thursday.

The Dolphins are attempting to limit internal spread of COVID-19 by going virtual with the enhanced protocols before the league itself makes a decision on what steps it should take next in the battle against COVID-19.