NFL reexamining COVID-19 protocols after sudden wave of positive cases late in 2021 season

Among the options the league and union are discussing:

-- The possibility of allowing asymptomatic, fully vaccinated players who have tested positive to return to team activities with just one negative test. Currently, a vaccinated player needs two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return before the end of the normal 10-day quarantine period. This would represent a step toward treating the virus as a less dangerous threat that the league must learn to live with. NFL officials were discussing the idea with public health officials, and it was unclear how quickly that change could take effect.

-- The return of masking, social distancing and virtual meetings within team facilities. Those familiar measures are part of the enhanced protocols which, Sills said, five teams are already in and they could be imposed unilaterally by the league. With transmission within facilities, it seems likely these adjustments will be made soon. Most importantly, the NFL says those changes work. The league studied five teams that had been in enhanced protocols and in four of the five, there was no further transmission of the virus.

-- Some members and officials from the players union are advocating for a return to daily testing for all players, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. Right now, only unvaccinated players are tested every day. Vaccinated players are tested once a week. More testing for everyone would almost certainly reveal more asymptomatic cases.

League officials are resistant to the idea of daily testing.

"What testing doesn't do is prevent transmission, and we've known that always," Sills said. "That was true last year and it's still true today. As we look at how to respond, what we're trying to do is prevent spread within the facility and keep people from testing positive. Keeping people from testing positive takes us back to their immunity: getting the booster, getting their antibody levels up. Spread within the facility is more about these other measures. You have to rely on those other measures to make sure that we're not creating spread within our facilities."