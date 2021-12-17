Around the NFL

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Published: Dec 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021.

T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.

The Pro Bowl tight end did not play in Detroit's Week 14 loss to Denver due to the injury and will not take the field again this campaign. Hockenson, however, is expected to make a full recovery in time for offseason activities.

"It was just one of those things. What is the injury? Is it a bone bruise? Is it a tear? Is it kind of between both? And it's just a matter of how you feel about where it's at," Campbell said of Hockenson's decision to undergo season-ending surgery. "It's a player's preference. And so, all good, man. Got it fixed."

Hockenson finishes the 2021 season with 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns. He served as Jared Goff﻿'s go-to target in their first season together, so much that he ended up on NFL.com's top 10 list for most reliable pass-catchers.

Detroit (1-11-1) will move forward with Shane Zylstra and Brock Wright as its top two remaining tight ends.

