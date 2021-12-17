Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

The Buffalo Bills plan to have starting quarterback Josh Allen for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR 550 that Allen "should be ready to go" Sunday, per ESPN. Allen has dealt with a left foot sprain and a mild case of turf toe this week.

Allen is expected to be full-go in practice today after getting in limited reps on Wednesday and Thursday.

The star QB played through the injuries in the Bills' Week 14 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, Allen was in a walking boot but has since noted he feels much better.

With the 7-6 Bills clinging to the No. 7 seed, Allen starting Sunday is vital against a Panthers defense that enters the week ranked No. 1 against the pass.

McDermott also announced that left tackle Dion Dawkins tested positive for COVID-19. Dawkins previously tested positive earlier this year. However, the coach didn't rule out the starter with the NFL's new testing protocols making it easier for players to return.