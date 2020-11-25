Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 11:32 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

My favorite player in the NFL. Even before he kicked the winner against the Packers on Sunday afternoon. He finished with 14 fantasy points after kicking four field goals against the Packers. He’s had double-digit points in back-to-back games, including in Week 10 against the Titans. I don’t to say he’s my fantasy MVP. But I’m also not going to resist the inevitable.

Wait, this might be my favorite player in the league. He made all three of his kicks for the Falcons on Sunday. And this is what I like to see. He was able to get them all in the first half, so when the Falcons fell behind and stopped kicking extra points or attempting field goals, he was already in the clubhouse with 13 fantasy points (thanks to two 50-plus-yard boots).

Slye got into double-digit fantasy points for the first time since Week 6. And he’s consistently hit between 5-7 points every week. But he’s got a great opportunity this week against the Vikings who give up production to kickers. And we are getting to the point of season where you want your kickers playing in a dome. 

It’s been a wild ride for Gostkowski. It’s like when I pull out my driver, there’s a good chance I’m piping it down the fairway. Or I’m sending it into the houses on the left. But Gostkowski nailed all three of his field goals on Sunday and his lone extra point attempt. And of course he’s in a dome.

Sit 'em

I’m a big Gould guy. The Bears should have never let him go. Although Cairo has been great, so I’m not mad at it anymore. I mean, still mad at ﻿Cody Parkey﻿. But I don’t like this matchup against the Rams, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers this year. Gould has hit double-digits twice this year. And not since Week 3.

