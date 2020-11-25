NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Dude was good. I have to admit I was surprised. I fully expected ﻿﻿Jameis Winston﻿﻿ to get some run in this game, but Taysom was good. And was an excellent YOLO play for people who played him at quarterback. Hill had 51 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Saints win Sunday, joining ﻿﻿Daunte Culpepper﻿﻿ as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with at least 50 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in their first start. He threw some ducks, but he was better passing than I had anticipated. If you played him last week because you had Josh Allen on a bye, I’d go back to Allen. But if you were in dire circumstances (like you had ﻿﻿Drew Brees﻿﻿ and ﻿Joe Burrow﻿), I don’t hate going back to him this week. The running gives you such a safe floor. He’s basically a goal-line back. And he’s got some receivers who aren’t afraid to go up for the football. And playing where ﻿﻿Tim Tebow﻿﻿ once played, I don’t know, and maybe that’s a reach on my part. But you’d better believe we’re going to see ALL the Tebow comparisons this week. To the point I’m expecting Hill to sign with the New York Mets soon.