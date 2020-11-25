NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

The Giants have played really hard for Joe Judge. It’s like we have a Brian Flores situation from last year. The only difference here is the Giants could actually still win the division. I’m serious. This is a pretty good team. I mean, by NFC East standards. Which is like the being a pretty good player at your local 9-hole golf course. I mean, it’s great. And you should be happy with that. But don’t act like you’re going to get your Tour card anytime soon. The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most points to opposing defenses. And I’m not going to smite Brandon Allen because I’m starting ﻿﻿Giovani Bernard﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Tyler Boyd﻿﻿﻿ this week in various leagues.