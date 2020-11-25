NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running backs

Welp, Frank Reich had an opportunity to do the fantasy community a solid by sticking with Hines after we all jump on board the hype train. And then he punished it. This is such a WWE thing to do. Like when we, the fans, start getting somebody over. Be it Dolph, Fandango, or even Bryan Danielson is probably the best example. Vince McMahon will just end up picking the guy he wants to push and fans be damned. Of course, it makes a little more sense for a coach to just stick with the guy who is actually killing it and not worrying about our fantasy team. But let’s roll with this analogy. I do like Hines this week. He crushed it previously against the Titans, which has me worried. He did have five receptions and one of his two touchdowns was receiving. Which means this is probably the ﻿﻿Jordan Wilkins﻿﻿ game. But I’ll anticipate some targets out of the backfield for Hines, which makes him a nice option.