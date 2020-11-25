Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Intro

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

I have been responsible for D.J. Moore﻿'s fantasy production this season. Sure, Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker also contribute in a small way. But make no mistake, I am nearly 100% responsible for D.J.'s success. Because when he's in my starting lineup, dude is not going to produce. He's like the modern-day Leonard Hankerson. But when he's on my fantasy bench, the dude turns into Randy Moss. It's uncanny. In fact, our research team of Matt Frederick and Michael F. Florio took some time to put this together.

  • D.J. Moore has averaged 9.68 fantasy points when he's in my lineup.
  • He averages 20.06 when he's on my bench.

I mean, even Kirk Cousins doesn't hate me that much. And he really should. And it's why I now resort to this every Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET:

And what's funny is that a lot of you are mocking me for this. Mocking my sacrifice for the fantasy community. I don't take this lightly. I have D.J. in my League of Record. The league I care about most. Don't worry, I'm headed toward the playoffs in that league. But I'm taking a huge risk for you to just be mocked. In fact, if you're not careful, I might just start putting Moore into my lineup this week just to spite some of you.

But ultimately, I'm a giver in this situation. I would always rather see you succeed than see my own teams prosper. And this week D.J. has a pretty good matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. In what could be a Teddy Bridgewater REVENGE GAME! But the Vikings have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They have given up 17 touchdown passes this year, the second-highest total this year. Trailing just the Dallas Cowboys, whom the fraudulent Vikings lost to last week. In fact, there is no way you can keep D.J. Moore on the bench this week.

Unless you're me, of course. Because the whole balance of power in fantasy football is coming down to the decisions I am making on D.J. I won't let you down.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @adamrank.

