NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Oh my gosh, how are we not going to play Byrd against the Cardinals? Get it, Byrd. Cardinals. Oh no, did this thing just freeze up? I kid. But I’ve had a keen interest in Byrd after his breakout game against the Chiefs in Week 4, when he had 10 targets which resulted in five receptions for 80 yards. And I know saying it was a “breakout” game is a stretch. But when you’ve seen comedians' credits, then you can understand that it takes a pretty big stretch for me to question it. I mean, I once knew a guy who claimed Jerry Maguire as a credit just because he was at the Cardinals and Cowboys game they used the game footage from. All right, that was me. But the point is, this was another big game from Byrd. The best of his career. He had 132 receiving yards and 26.3 fantasy points. He had 27.8 fantasy points in his previous five games. Now he’s got the Cardinals (oh my gosh!), who have allowed the most points to receivers over the last four weeks. Yes, more than the Seahawks. And I would also like to point out that it’s a REVENGE GAME for Byrd. I don’t know how you pass this up.