NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Brown was held to only one catch for 21 yards in his Week 10 matchup. But it would have to be on a pretty strong tilt to keep Brown out of your lineup this week. And you’re talking to Mr. Tilt. But let’s be serious here for a moment. Brown has 20-plus points in four of his seven games. He’s had at least 16 points in five of those games. Again, his one bad game was against the Colts. There is not going to be another. I don’t know if we need some sort of ceremony to anoint him as a must-start every week. But he’s reached that point of his career. I wouldn’t sit this guy. Ever. I mean, if he’s inactive, sure. But if he’s available for the Titans and playing, he’s playing for you.
Let’s go ahead and retire the “unlike Agholor” memes, because it’s over. Oh, and the notion that USC doesn’t produce good wide receivers. Nelly Swag has become a reliable fantasy option. I’m not saying he’s Adam Thielen or something. But he’s putting up consistent numbers. He’s scored at least 13 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. And he’s got a 16% target share on this team. And we love the matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed 43.6 fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
And look what we have here, it’s another USC receiver. How do you like that? Pittman has been a beast over the past two weeks, as he’s averaged more than 17 points per game. He’s had just over 83 receiving yards per game. And I love the matchup this week against the Titans. I know Atlanta draws a lot of heat for the production it gives up to wide receivers. Which is fair. I can’t defend it. Much like how I would like to defend Episode IX. But I can’t do it. (I haven’t even watched it again since I saw it in the theater last year. Which never happens.) The Titans have allowed 42.7 points per game to wideouts this year, just behind the Falcons as one of the league’s highest totals.
Let’s go for a USC trio. Bobby Trees had more than 28 fantasy points in two of his last four games. But had fewer than nine fantasy points in the other two games. So he’s had more explosions than a Michael Bay film. This could be a scary proposition going with Woods this week. With reasoning as implausible as the plot of Face Off. But him and Cooper Kupp combined for 28 targets on Monday night, 57% of the target share. I have to get him (and Cooper) into my lineup.
Just as I foolishly refuse to start D.J. Moore, I continue to keep Fulgham in my lineup. When it’s pretty (deity) damn clear that Carson Wentz only wants to throw to his tight ends. It’s like a compulsion at this point. Like the way I always have to drink a Diet Pepsi when I’m eating popcorn. I don’t know what it is, but I have the two connected in my mind. The Seahawks are historically bad against wide receivers this season. Though they have been better in recent weeks. I can’t stay away from this matchup.
Oh my gosh, how are we not going to play Byrd against the Cardinals? Get it, Byrd. Cardinals. Oh no, did this thing just freeze up? I kid. But I’ve had a keen interest in Byrd after his breakout game against the Chiefs in Week 4, when he had 10 targets which resulted in five receptions for 80 yards. And I know saying it was a “breakout” game is a stretch. But when you’ve seen comedians' credits, then you can understand that it takes a pretty big stretch for me to question it. I mean, I once knew a guy who claimed Jerry Maguire as a credit just because he was at the Cardinals and Cowboys game they used the game footage from. All right, that was me. But the point is, this was another big game from Byrd. The best of his career. He had 132 receiving yards and 26.3 fantasy points. He had 27.8 fantasy points in his previous five games. Now he’s got the Cardinals (oh my gosh!), who have allowed the most points to receivers over the last four weeks. Yes, more than the Seahawks. And I would also like to point out that it’s a REVENGE GAME for Byrd. I don’t know how you pass this up.
Big Mike deserves a little love for how well he’s been playing this season. He had another great game this past week against the Jets, where he logged in 17.4 points, after getting seven targets. I think any time you’re playing with a quarterback like Justin Herbert, you want to take a look at his receivers. And Justin is trying to spread the field with Mike, so there is going to be some volatility to the production that you are getting. But I love the potential for pop plays. And we’re probably all starting Williams in a WR3 spot or even a flex, which is perfect. I like to load those position with high ceiling guys. The Bills aren’t a great matchup, but this Chargers passing attack is becoming matchup proof.
Sit 'em
I used to work the door at a couple of clubs when I was in college. A.J. Brown was the dude you always let walk right past the velvet ropes. Davis is the guy you’re like, “Hey man, let me get that ID from you.” Davis has been good this year. He’s had double-digit points in four out of his last five games. He even had 11.7 points against the Colts the last time they played. But with no teams on a bye week, I can’t see Davis as anything more than a low-end WR3 at this point. I’m guessing you have better options on your team. And if you don’t, Godspeed.
This has been a rough year for my friends down in Duval County. D.J. Chark is the only borderline receiver you can start down there. We had some hope for Cole after a nice game against the Packers in Week 10. But Cole has scored less than five fantasy points in three out of his last four games. He’s had 22.8 receiving yards per game since Week 7. And Luton is averaging 208 passing yards per game this year. I hit my 7-iron farther than that. I don’t, but I would love to wish that I could.
It was a huge bummer to see MVS fumble, leading to the winning score for the Colts last week. And by bummer, I mean the highlight of my weekend. I’m a Bears fan, what do you want from me? Give me these small victories in my football life. MVS is just fine. I don’t like this matchup against the Bears, who have been very tough on wide receivers this year. But with me popping off like this, MVS is going to get three touchdown receptions, isn’t he?
Gage was targeted 12 times against the Saints. And he was second on the Falcons with 36 routes run. Gage even has at least seven targets in two of his last three games. But with Calvin Ridley getting healthy and returning to the team last week, it’s hard to envision a sustained role for Gage in this offense. Even with Julio Jones battling a hamstring injury.