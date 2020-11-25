NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

You know who the toughest team is against tight ends this season? It’s the Steelers. I know, it would have made more sense for me to bring that up if it was the Rams. But actually, the Rams are right in the middle against tight ends. It’s not a good or bad matchup. There’s just something about Reed, though. I mean, I’m sure he’s a pleasant person. But he’s had one huge game against the Jets in Week 2, and we talk about it like we talk about the way people do Mother Love Bone. And I don’t believe one game against the Jets deserves the kind of deference and respect that MLB's Apple should receive. (I know you kids have never heard of this band, but go listen to it on YouTube or something, it will change you.) But I would use Reed in extreme cases.