NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Waller had a great game against the Chiefs on Sunday night, and might have even stole the spotlight. I mean, if the Chiefs left him wide open like the Raiders did for Travis Kelce on that final touchdown. I will caution that Waller has faced some ups and downs over the past couple of weeks. He’s on a weird streak since the Raiders bye where he will score double digits one week, and then turn around with a minor performance. And if you’re one of those people who walks up to the roulette wheel and says, “Black hasn’t come up for a while” and then loses all of your money, sure, you can sit Waller this week. Not me. The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points to the tight end position this year.
Engram had just 3.5 points against the Eagles in Week 10, but had been on a nice roll up to that point, scoring in double digits in three consecutive games. Hey, sometimes the game script is going to take a tight end out of the match. It’s going to happen. (And forgive me for using the phrase match. I have a Blink 182 concert from London on in the background.) The Bengals have allowed the fourth-most points to tight ends this season. I swear, I feel like all of it was to Harrison Bryant. But Engram is still a solid start.
Henry has scored touchdowns in back-to-back weeks and we’re starting to see the kind of consistency we had hoped for earlier in the year. He’s had at least 7.3 fantasy points in every game staring in Week 8. Including a pair of double-digit point games. The Bills have allowed the third-most points to tight ends this season. And, you know. Justin Herbert is the quarterback. I don’t feel like I need to go on.
We still don’t know if Zach Ertz is going to be available this week. But I wouldn’t let that deter you form Goedert, who has proven to be capable in the past even when Ertz is on the field. And as I pointed out previously, Carson Wentz is going to throw the ball to his tight ends. If Ertz returns, Richard Rodgers is the one who will suffer for it. Goedert is a safe floor.
Gronk had been consistent over the past couple of weeks, but then, you know, prime time happened to the Buccaneers once again. Seriously, what is it with them? And even expecting them to bounce back this week seems like kind of a stretch, right? But I do love this for Gronk. He’s had four receiving touchdowns since Week 6, which is tied for the most among tight ends. Kansas City has allowed two top-seven fantasy tight ends in two of the last four games, including Waller who had 21.8 points last week.
Hooper is starting to establish himself and I hope you were able to rescue him back from the waiver wire. And no worries if you had released him. I’m pretty sure I threw away a Dunkin' Donuts gift card that still had a few bucks on it, so I understand the feeling. Hooper now has at least 10 fantasy points in three of his last five games. The Jaguars have allowed at least two passing touchdowns in four consecutive games. And have allowed the most points per game since Week 5. And goodness, finally a Browns game that won’t have horrible weather for a change. I mean, it will probably be raining, but at least warm.
Tonyan did get five targets in Week 5, his highest total since he was targeted seven times in Week 8. He still trailed Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as you could imagine. The Bears have been generous to opposing tight ends this season, allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to the position this season. And they have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends this year, and that doesn’t include Taysom Hill’s score. Mostly because he’s a quarterback and not a tight end. But can’t you see Aaron Rodgers trying to stick it to Jimmy Graham by throwing a couple of scores to Tonyan?
Sit 'em
You know who the toughest team is against tight ends this season? It’s the Steelers. I know, it would have made more sense for me to bring that up if it was the Rams. But actually, the Rams are right in the middle against tight ends. It’s not a good or bad matchup. There’s just something about Reed, though. I mean, I’m sure he’s a pleasant person. But he’s had one huge game against the Jets in Week 2, and we talk about it like we talk about the way people do Mother Love Bone. And I don’t believe one game against the Jets deserves the kind of deference and respect that MLB's Apple should receive. (I know you kids have never heard of this band, but go listen to it on YouTube or something, it will change you.) But I would use Reed in extreme cases.
Oh, I’m fully aware this is a Jimmy Graham REVENGE GAME. Did you honestly believe that I was going to overlook that little note? I just don’t have the confidence in Graham, unfortunately. There were some nice moments over the past couple of weeks, but nothing that is going to make me start him. And his usage near the red zone has been troubling. Actually, the biggest outrage is that they don’t go to Allen Robinson exclusively when they get inside the 20. I’m still hopeful the Bears win this. But yeah, I’m looking at other places for tight end help this week.
The Jets have given up a lot of production to tight ends this season, with seven touchdowns on the season. Hunter Henry had a great game against them last week. But even with a great matchup, I would expect somebody like Adam Shaheen or Durham Smythe to sneak through to get a touchdown against the Jets. Because that’s the way that always works.