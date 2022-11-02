NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

Olave is coming off of a down game by his standards where he caught five balls for 52 yards, good for 10.2 fantasy points. It is his lowest fantasy output since Week 1, when he scored 9.1 fantasy points. That may sound like a bad thing, but it’s not. What this shows is that even in bad performances, Olave can be trusted to score you double-digit fantasy points. That is a very safe floor for a receiver, particularly a rookie. The safe floor is especially helpful when you add in that Olave brings such a high ceiling. We have seen him eclipse 15 fantasy points three times, topping out at 23.7 fantasy points in Week 3. But there is still untapped potential there for Mr. Air Yards. Olave right now is second in the NFL with 972 air yards; only Tyreek Hill has more (1,037) and no other receiver has eclipsed 805. His 15.4 air yards per target lead any receiver with at least 35 targets this season. The Saints are not afraid to air it out with Olave, meaning that he always has a chance to catch a long one and score fantasy points in chunks. The safe floor paired with that upside always has him in play -- especially in a favorable matchup like this one against the Ravens, who have allowed 39.7 fantasy PPG to receivers, the fourth-most in the NFL. They have also allowed 16 completions of 20-plus air yards, the most in the NFL. Fire up Olave this week.