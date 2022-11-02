NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Fields is a potential league-winner. The Bears offense has changed in recent weeks, and it's allowing Fields to highlight his strengths. He is at his best when he is on the move. Whether that is throwing on the run or straight-up using his legs to scramble and pick up yards, Fields has just looked more comfortable and explosive than when they were trying to peg him in as a pocket passer. Fields has rushed for at least 60 yards in three straight weeks. He has a red-zone rushing touchdown in two straight games. His fantasy points have increased now in five straight weeks, but the last month is really what gets you excited. He has topped 17 fantasy points in all four, including over 23 in two straight games. Fields has the capability of being a similar asset to what Jalen Hurts was last year. What I mean by that is that he can give so much with his legs, that something like 150 passing yards and a touchdown is enough. He has not topped 180 passing yards in three straight games and no fantasy football manager even cares. If he's running, Fields is helping people win fantasy weeks. And if you are still not sold, he has a great matchup this week against the Dolphins, who have struggled against the pass, as well. Miami has allowed 19.7 fantasy PPG to QBs, the seventh-most in the NFL. That includes allowing the fifth-most rushing yards to the position (192). Get Fields in those lineups this week.