NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Succop has been up and down this season, but this feels like a week to start him. The Bucs offense has been able to move the ball, but not punch it into the end zone. The Rams have a defense that can be bend-don’t-break at times, meaning they will give up yards, but keep teams out of the end zone. And, with the Rams offense not putting up a ton of points, the Bucs are more likely to take the points and kick it rather than go for it on fourth down. This is a week to take a shot and get him in your lineup.