NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Tucker is an obvious start, blah, blah. For once, I wanted to give Tucker his flowers! He is the best kicker in the game, maybe of all time. And this week he faces the Saints, who allow the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers at 10 per game. Start him everywhere -- including in DFS!
Myers has been money this season. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in six straight games. He is one of the best fantasy kickers in the game, yet he is available in nearly 40 percent of NFL.com leagues. Change that this week and get him in your starting lineup.
Look, you may be mad at McPherson for Week 8, but the kicker can’t move the ball down the field. He can only do what his offense allows! It was neither his fault nor what we should expect of the Bengals offense moving forward, especially not this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed 8.9 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the fifth-most in the NFL. Start McPherson in a bounce-back spot.
Succop has been up and down this season, but this feels like a week to start him. The Bucs offense has been able to move the ball, but not punch it into the end zone. The Rams have a defense that can be bend-don’t-break at times, meaning they will give up yards, but keep teams out of the end zone. And, with the Rams offense not putting up a ton of points, the Bucs are more likely to take the points and kick it rather than go for it on fourth down. This is a week to take a shot and get him in your lineup.
Sit 'Em
Gay has not yet reached double-digit fantasy points in a game this season. He also has scored six fantasy points or fewer in three straight games. Plus, the Buccaneers have allowed just 5.6 fantasy PPG to kickers this season, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. The Rams kickers have a reputation of being very fantasy-friendly, but that just hasn’t been the case this season.
Sanders has just one game all season with double-digit fantasy points as the Dolphins tend to be one of the more aggressive teams in the NFL. He has scored five fantasy points or fewer in half of his games since Week 3. Plus, the Bears have allowed just 5.9 fantasy PPG to kickers, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. There are better options out there.
Zuerlein has been reliable this season, but he is coming off his worst game since Week 1, when he scored just five fantasy points against the Patriots. This week, Zuerlein and the Jets face the Bills, who have allowed 5.4 fantasy PPG to kickers, the third-fewest in the NFL. It’s also very possible the Jets struggle to move the ball against the Bills defense. There are safer streaming options this week.
Fairbairn has been better in fantasy than many probably expect, but that does not make him a streaming option this week. Not against the Eagles, who have allowed just 2.7 fantasy PPG to kickers, by far the fewest in the NFL. It’s entirely possible the Texans struggle to move the ball against the Eagles and that means few chances for Fairbairn.