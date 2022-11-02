NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

The Falcons' running backs have become a little tough to trust as both are heavily involved, but Allgeier has remained the more explosive option of the two. In Week 8, we saw Allgeier play 60% of the snaps with 14 carries and three targets, turning it into 87 yards and a score. He is the more explosive option in Atlanta, so even as they take touches away from one another, he always has the chance of doing more with less. He is also the back who sees those valuable targets. He is in play this week in a fantastic matchup against the Chargers. Los Angeles has allowed 29.2 fantasy PPG to RBs this season, the second-most in the NFL. Plus, Arthur Smith will likely look to control the clock and prevent trying to keep up with Justin Herbert. That only means more rushing attempts for Atlanta. Caleb Huntley is never going away, and he is in play as a sleeper this week, as well. But Allgeier remains the preferred play of the Falcons' backs.