NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

This is Fant’s second time as a start this season. The first time came in Week 6 when he faced the Cardinals. He finished that game with season highs in targets (seven) and catches (six) while going for 45 yards. He scored a season-high 10.5 fantasy points that week. That was the same week many others were suggesting Will Dissly. But it's Fant who has been seeing more usage in the passing game. Fant has four games this season with four or more targets. He has also played over 70 percent of the snaps in two straight games, over 60 percent in four and over half in every game this season. Meanwhile, Dissly has two games with more than three targets all year and in each of those games he had just four. He has also played 50 percent of the snaps or less in every game this season. It's frustrating that both can be involved at times but since Fant has more usage, he is the preferred option. The only reason it’s worth using either TE is because of the matchup. The Cardinals have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (19.7), as well as the most catches and touchdowns and second-most yards. If you are diving a little deeper for a streaming option, you can start Fant.